Corbett exhibits grand champion hog

VALDOSTA – A packed house in the Lowndes County Civic Center witnessed 92 students from Lowndes, Lanier and Echols counties exhibit hogs at the 2019 Lowndes Area Market Hog Show culminating Tuesday.
Exhibitors were first- through 12th-grade students and either members of FFA or 4H, FFA officials said.
Kenna Corbett of Echols FFA exhibited the grand champion, FFA officials said.
Haley Stone of Lanier FFA exhibited the reserve champion hog.
Other top five hogs included third overall, Grace Mullis of Lanier 4-H; fourth overall, Connie Rogers of Echols 4-H; and fifth overall, Harper Copeland of Echols County.
Weight-class winners included Class 1, Kaiden Mason of Lowndes 4-H; Class 2, Drew Raynor of Echols County; Class 3, Sven Lofbloom of Echols FFA; Class 4, Rylee Tindall of Lowndes County; Class 5, Connie Rogers of Echols 4H; Class 6, Lacey Montgomery of Lowndes FFA; Class 7, Grace Mullis of Lanier 4-H; Class 8, Kenna Corbett of Echols FFA; and, Class 9, Harper Copeland of Echols County, FFA officials said.
Showmanship winners included Grade 1, Colby Davis of Echols County; Grade 2, Harper Copeland of Echols County; Grade 3, Sven Lofbloom of Echols County; Grade 4, Tara Millirons of Lowndes 4H; Grade 5, Noah Rogers of Echols 4H; Grade 6, Jonathan Gray of Lanier 4H; Grade 7, Tori Millirons of Lowndes 4H; Grade 8, Kenna Corbett of Echols FFA; Grade 9, Lily Grace Kinsey of Echols FFA; Grade 10, Grace Mullis of Lanier 4H; Grade 11, Connie Rogers of Echols 4H; and, Grade 12, Rose Coleman of Echols FFA, FFA officials said.
The main judge was John Paul Martin. Martin praised exhibitors for the quality of the animals. Showmanship classes were judged by Callie Atkins.
The sale follows 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the same venue. It will begin with the auction of the grand champion hog at 7 p.m.
"The public is asked to come support these students at the Sale. The Show is sponsored by Lowndes County Farm Bureau, Lanier County Farm Bureau and Echols County Farm Bureau," FFA officials said.
