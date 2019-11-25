VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department and the Valdosta Fire Department are collecting donations for their annual Shop with a Cop and Shop with a Firefighter programs.
The purpose of the programs is to "brighten the holiday season for Valdosta families by providing selected youth ages 4-12 with some holiday shopping money," city officials said. "Each youth participant at the following events will be paired with a public safety professional, who will serve as a positive role model as well as a designated shopping buddy."
The Shop with a Firefighter program will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Walmart Supercenter, 340 Norman Drive, city officials said.
The Shop with a Cop program will take place Monday, Dec. 16, at the Walmart Supercenter, 3274 Inner Perimeter Road, city officials said.
The holiday youth programs rely solely on monetary donations, city officials said. Donations can be made payable to “Valdosta Shop with a Cop” or “Valdosta Shop with a Firefighter” and may be dropped off at either the Valdosta Police Department, 500 N. Toombs St., or at the Valdosta Fire Department, 106 S. Oak St.
Children nominated for either program must live and attend school in the City of Valdosta and must be recommended by a police officer, firefighter, teacher or school principal. While both programs focus on providing for youth with financial needs, the VFD program also seeks to identify and help Valdosta youth who are survivors of home fires, city officials said.
For more information or to donate to the youth holiday events, contact VPD Officer Randall Hancock, (229) 242-2606, ext. 4090; or Firefighter Tangela Rowe, (229) 333-1835.
