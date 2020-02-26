Coppage city employee of month

VALDOSTA – Mayor Scott Matheson and Fire Chief Brian Boutwell honored Lt. Edward Coppage as the February Employee of the Month at a recent Valdosta City Council meeting.
Coppage received a framed certificate, a check for $200 and his name appears on a plaque displayed in City Hall, city officials said.
Coppage began his employment with the City of Valdosta in June 2005 and is a fire lieutenant. Fire lieutenants are responsible for managing the daily operations at the company level. They oversee two to three employees and are responsible for being in-charge during emergency incidents, city officials said.
Coppage "has a real talent that has recently become known," city officials said. "He has been honing his skills at leather working and it shows. Over the past year or two, he has created some outstanding radio straps for several members of the fire department and has even made a few helmet fronts, which is not an easy task."
This skill led to his selection as city employee of the month.
Each apparatus in the VFD fleet has a thermal imaging camera in its inventory.
"These cameras are vital in assisting with locating victims during search and rescue operations and in locating hidden heat sources during fire calls," city officials said. "These cameras can be attached to fire gear utilizing a mechanical lanyard. The mechanical lanyards have been known to break during training events and on emergency calls and are not repairable.
"Having seen a need for a simpler and easily repairable option, Lt. Coppage went to work with his leather-working skills," city officials said. "He has created a wonderful lanyard that is durable, useful and 100% repairable with little to no down time.
"On his own time and with no request or thought of payment, he made a total of 10 completely hand-stitched and individually stamped lanyards for each apparatus. This use of his personal skill set, time and materials to benefit the fire department is why we feel he has put the lives of our customers and our members' safety above his own personal gain."
Coppage has made several items for firefighters, including lanyards which cost $75 to replace.
"On average, we replace three lanyards and by Lt Coppage making these lanyards, he saves the department over $200 annually," fire officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.