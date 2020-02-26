Coppage city employee of month

Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Periods of rain. High 64F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.