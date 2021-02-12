VALDOSTA – In honor of Black History Month, the Copeland Museum at Valdosta State University will extend its hours.
“There's no better time than now to visit,” said TaMara Tolbert, graduate assistant. “It's a great way to see the strides people of color have made and to show our appreciation for their accomplishments and success.”
The museum officially opened in January 2020 with items donated by Roy and Cheryl Copeland. The Copelands donated their entire collection to the Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business. Dean Wayne Plumly set out to find a space where it could be permanently displayed. It is on exhibit in Thaxton Hall on VSU's Rea and Lillian Steele North Campus.
Items on display include a guitar signed by B.B. King, a football signed by Douglas Lee Williams and Muhammad Ali boxing gloves. An interactive screen was installed on one of the walls for people wanting to see B.B. King perform or see Martin Luther King Jr. speak.
Tolbert said the current display is only about one third of the full collection and the current display will be rotated out at the end of the month to make way for new pieces.
During her time running the museum, Tolbert has seen support from not only the local community, but from travelers who stop by for a visit.
“It has really been amazing,” Tolbert said.
The Copeland African American Museum will be open its regular hours of 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m Fridays with the addition of 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday only during February. It is free and open to the public.
Face masks are required for visits and only 10 visitors are allowed at a time. Tolbert said there is a location for members of a group to wait if there are more than ten people present.
Group tours may be scheduled by contacting Tolbert, (229) 245-2448. Parking passes may be obtained via email at caammuseum@valdosta.edu with advance notification.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.