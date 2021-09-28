Copeland honored as distinguished citizen

VALDOSTA — Ben I. Copeland Sr. believes the Boy Scouts have the right idea.
“Folks, in these strange, very, very strange times that we live in, these are principles … that could solve a lot of our social problems,” he said last week as he accepted the Boy Scouts South Georgia Council’s 2021 Distinguished Citizen Award.
The principles he mentioned, as outlined earlier in the ceremony by Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson, are the Scout Law of being “trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent.”
“It’s up to folks like us to strive to live up to these every day,” he said.
Copeland, a member of the Hospital Authority of Valdosta-Lowndes County Hospital, is also the past chairman of the board of directors for Valdosta Technical College, now known as Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.
He has served as a city council member in Lakeland and represents Lanier County at the South Regional Joint Development Authority. He serves on the Georgia Seed Development Commission. He served on the Boy Scouts Alapaha Council for many years.
Copeland received the distinguished alumnus award at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton in 2017. He and his wife of 55 years, Lavonne, have two children and nine grandchildren.
The Distinguished Citizen Award was first bestowed in 1993 and honors “someone in our community who has rendered outstanding service to our community and area while exemplifying the basic tenets of Scouting,” the program for the awards ceremony said.
The presentation was made at the James H. Rainwater Convention Center. The guest speaker at the ceremony was Gary Black, Georgia’s commissioner of agriculture.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
