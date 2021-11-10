This story has been edited since its original post.
VALDOSTA — Public records requests have turned up deleted emails showing Lowndes County Election Supervisor Deb Cox disqualified write-in school board candidate Nick Harden after receiving questions from then-candidate Brittney Coons-Long, who ended up winning the uncontested race for District 9 At-Large.
In an Oct. 26 public meeting where Harden’s disqualification was upheld by the election commission, Cox said she only discovered Harden had missed the Aug. 27 qualifying deadline for write-in candidates when she randomly checked the dates.
She also said she had received no formal complaints for another candidate.
When asked about emails related to the disqualification, Cox said she had no emails.
When The Valdosta Daily Times made its original public records request for copies of Cox’s emails, the newspaper was told there were no related emails on her computer.
The Times then requested all deleted emails on the county’s email server, and the paper was told that it was impossible to distinguish between emails that had been deleted by Cox and ones that were not deleted.
However, a revised records request of all emails between Cox and Coons-Long stored on the county server uncovered the emails that Cox said she did not have and that a response to a records request claimed were no longer on her work computer.
In those emails, Coons-Long lodged multiple complaints and challenges regarding Harden’s candidacy, including a challenge regarding whether he met the filing deadline.
After Coons-Long’s complaint, Cox contacted the Georgia Secretary of State Office that ruled Harden had missed the deadline and was therefore disqualified.
In the public hearing convened by the Lowndes County Board of Elections to hear his appeal of the disqualification, Harden argued an assistant in the elections office accepted his qualifying application and he was informed he was in compliance and authorized to launch a campaign as a write-in candidate.
Harden received the qualification paperwork Sept. 14 and returned the signed and notarized packet Sept. 17.
“When I spoke with Deb on the 14th of September she told me not to worry about it. We were able to verify the use of my nickname ‘Big Nick’ for write-in and I proceeded to invest in my campaign,” Harden said.
In the weeks that followed, Harden launched an aggressive campaign saying he spent thousands of dollars campaigning for the District 9 seat.
On Monday, Oct. 18, Harden received a phone call from Cox that he was not qualified as a write-in candidate based on the date his qualifying packet was submitted to the board of elections.
Cox then sent an email on Oct. 19 to Coons-Long, who had complained in a previous email and challenged Harden's qualification. In that email, Cox wrote, “My asst messed up by qualifying him. I messed up by not checking behind her.”
Prior to complaining about the filing deadline, Coons-Long had objected to Harden being allowed to use his nickname “Big Nick,” by which he is commonly known in the community. Cox told Coons-Long in an email that state elections laws allowed for the use of a nickname so long as the candidate’s last name was included in the filing.
Then, Coons-Long complained about notices that were posted in the election office polling location near the sample ballot, that informed voters Harden was running as a write-in candidate.
Cox responded that she has been counseled by the state that posting the sample ballot, which included Coons-Long's name along with all other candidates, and the notice of write-in candidacy were not considered to be best practice.
After multiple email exchanges between Cox and Coons-Long, that included thank you messages, smily emojis and even Cox complimenting Coons-Long on an interview published in The Valdosta Daily Times, Long said the whole situation with Harden and the possibility that he would challenge the disqualification had “stressed” her and Cox responded, “Join the club. I’ve been stressed since Jan. 2020.”
In response to the release of emails, Coons-Long told The Valdosta Daily Times, "I asked questions that I felt any candidate would ask regarding Nick's candidacy. I was being asked by others about when he entered the race and I did not know myself, as an officer of the court I took it upon myself to ask the board of elections that question and other questions that were pertinent to the election."
Coons-Long is the chief assistant public defender for the Southern Judicial Circuit.
The Times asked Cox and the county's attorney, Walter Elliott, why Cox did not mention the timeliness between the Coons-Long email and Harden's disqualification.
Cox said in a prepared statement to The Times, "When Mr. Harden filed his Notice on September 14, we initially thought his filing was timely. We thereafter received telephone calls which prompted us to ask the Secretary of State’s office if his filing was timely. While we were waiting for a response from the Secretary of State’s office, Ms. Coons-Long also asked if his filing was timely. As soon as we heard from the Secretary of State’s office, we immediately called Mr. Harden to tell him his filing was not timely. He asked for a hearing, which we held."
Harden and his team continue their journey to challenge the decision from the board of elections hearing held last month.
"I was completely shocked during the hearing when Deb denied her statement in an earlier conversation that my opponent, Brittney, had sent an email questioning my qualification. The email would prove that a challenge was made and that would allow my appeal to be heard," Harden told The Times. "I am thankful to my supporters for continuing to write me in despite the many attacks on my campaign. I hope that my opponent is doing this for the children in the city school system because that is what matters at the end of all of this."
The Valdosta Daily Times has posted all the email exchanges obtained through open records requests online at: https://files.fm/u/78rg7ut7b
