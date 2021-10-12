Cooler weekend on the way

VALDOSTA — South Georgia should see sunny skies through the weekend, forecasters said.
A strong high-pressure system has anchored itself over the Southeast, said Kristian Oliver, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office.
“(The high) is keeping things on the warm side,” said Alan Reppert, senior meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
The high will push most storm systems in the Midwest northward as they slide to the east, Oliver said.
As a result, no rain chances are foreseen through Friday for Valdosta with highs in the upper 80s, the weather service’s forecast shows.
Highs for the city at this time of year are usually in the lower 80s, Reppert said.
The situation cools off a little this weekend, when a cold front moves through the area, both forecasters said.
The weather service projects 10-20% rain chances Saturday and Sunday. Oliver and Reppert said cooler air should move in behind the front.
“It could be 10 degrees cooler,” Reppert said.
Neither forecaster foresees any real chance of severe weather this week.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
