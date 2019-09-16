Cool spell on the way

VALDOSTA — At least it's a dry heat.
Valdosta, with little to no chance of rain during the next several days, can expect above-average heat through the middle of the week, according to forecasters. The weekend, though, will be different.
"Tuesday and Wednesday will be pretty warm," said Kelly Godsey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Tallahassee, Fla., office. The weather service expects Valdosta to hit 96 degrees during the day Tuesday.
The city is running eight to 10 degrees above normal, said Derek Wytt, a meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
Starting late Wednesday, some temperature relief will move in with a dry, "backdoor" cold front, he said.
While the front will only bring a slight chance of isolated showers, temperatures should drop considerably in its wake, both forecasters said. Valdosta should see highs in the lower to mid-80s from Thursday through Saturday, according to the weather service forecast.
The dry weather should extend into early next week, Wytt said.
Godsey said there is no chance of severe weather this week, while Wytt said there is a tiny chance of heavy downpours Wednesday.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
