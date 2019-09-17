VALDOSTA – The cause of two fires in Valdosta Monday were due to unattended cooking, according to city officials.
At about 8:30 a.m. Monday, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 1700 block of Fellowship Drive.
No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, city officials said.
The first unit arrived in five minutes and saw smoke coming out of the residence. A total of 14 firefighters responded.
The VFD responded to a second structure fire at about 7:30 p.m. Monday at the 1200 block of West Alden Avenue.
There were no injuries or casualties, and all residents evacuated the house upon the VFD’s arrival, according to a city statement.
The American Red Cross was contacted to help with the nine displaced residents.
The first unit arrived to find smoke coming out of the house, city officials said.
