VALDOSTA – Cook County School System is planning a 14-day school closure, allowing faculty, staff and students to quarantine. The plan’s details are forthcoming, Superintendent Dr. Timothy Dixon said Tuesday.
As it stands, Nov. 16-18 will be regular school days, but the school system is giving the option of self-quarantining before the official period starts with no consequence to attendance.
Students will still be required to complete all assigned school work and parents need to contact the school if they decide upon self-quarantining.
The official period of self-quarantining begins Thursday, Nov. 19, through Wednesday, Dec. 2, officially reopening on Thursday, Dec. 3.
This period is beginning well before Thanksgiving, which the Cook County School System specifically cites to be the reason for the quarantine.
Dixon, however, said the early start is for recent COVID-19 exposures within the system.
“We were getting shorthanded as far as adults in one of our buildings and our teachers were just really stretched thin in covering classes of teachers that were out,” Dixon said
As of Nov. 16, Cook County had 12 staff members and 16 students confirmed with COVID-19 while 15 staff members and 430 students were quarantining.
According to Dixon, the thought process behind the early start was allowing for a six-day watch period after students and staff spent time with their families during Thanksgiving.
“The six days would give them ample time, possibly, to experience symptoms and therefore not come back to school on the following Monday,” Dixon said. “(It’s) not a magical number, but we felt like it was a little better than Friday, Saturday, Sunday and then Monday.”
He said the school system didn’t want to take the chance of someone contracting it, not feeling their symptoms yet, then coming to school and spreading it.
Cook County school officials ask that anyone with recent exposure to or receiving a positive COVID-19 test result report it to the school prior to returning, adding it is not mandatory to take a test.
The school system asks all 11- and 12-month employees to report to work during Nov. 19-20 and Nov. 30-Dec. 2, giving them about nine days for self-quarantine.
Dixon said this mainly includes custodians, according to the CCSS site, adding that “buildings will be thoroughly sanitized during this time.”
“They may not be here every day, we’re still working through the details, but we do want to do a good cleaning throughout our schools,” he said. “We have four buildings, so we’re going to utilize their services.”
It could be just three days, less or more – however long it needs to take to get things ready for everyone’s return, Dixon said.
The 11- to 12-month employees also include staff secretaries who will be put onto a rotation rather than coming in every day.
“We will need someone in the building to take care of phone calls,” Dixon said. “There will be business still conducted during those five days, as much as possible in preparation for the return of the students.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.