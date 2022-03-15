VALDOSTA – The Great American Cook-off: Battle of the First Responders benefits the Boys and Girls Club of Valdosta.
BGC of Valdosta hosts the cook-off for the first time in two years, sponsored by Miller Hardware and O’Steen Subaru.
“We are excited to host this event again and have the community come out,” Natalie Wyatt, Boys and Girls Club of Valdosta said. “This will be a fun event for all of the family to enjoy with games, food and more.”
City of Valdosta, Lowndes County, Remerton and Moody Air Force Base first responders compete against one another to support the Boys and Girls Club of Valdosta.
Teams are sponsored by local businesses:
Waller Heating & Air: Lowndes County Fire Rescue
Valdosta Insurance Services: Valdosta Fire Department
Renasant Bank: Valdosta Police Department
Valdosta Electric Company: Lowndes County Sheriffs Office
Steel’s Jewelry: Moody Air Force Base
Colson Business Systems: Remerton Police and Remerton Fire Department
Judges will taste and score food from each team. The winner of the cook-off will receive a Traeger grill.
Wyatt said plates will be sold for $5 each and all proceeds will benefit BGC of Valdosta.
The Great American Cook-Off is scheduled for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at Seasons/Miller Hardware, 3137 N. Oak St. Ext.
