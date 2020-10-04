Cook driver involved in fatal Florida wreck

JASPER, Fla. — Authorities are investigating an accident in which a pedestrian died in Hamilton County, Fla., after being struck by a car driven by a Cook County driver, according to reports.
Around 6:30 a.m. near mile marker 470 of Interstate 75, a vehicle driven by a Sparks woman was heading southbound in the inside lane when a pedestrian tried to cross to lanes from the center median, stepping directly into the car’s path, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.
All southbound lanes were blocked; the pedestrian, a 57-year-old Miami, Fla., man, was declared dead on the scene.
Initial reports made no mention of any charges being issued as a result of the accident.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.