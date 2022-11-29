ADEL — A Cook County deputy was seriously injured Sunday when he was struck by an RV on the interstate.
At 3:54 p.m., the deputy was performing a traffic stop at the 37 mile marker of Interstate 75 when he was hit, according to a Cook County Sheriff’s Office statement.
He was standing on the driver’s side of the stopped vehicle when an RV went onto the shoulder of the road, striking the deputy, the patrol car and the car he had stopped, according to a statement from the Georgia State Patrol.
The RV had been sideswiped by another vehicle in an adjacent lane and forced off the road, hitting the deputy, authorities said.
Police departments from Adel, Sparks, Cecil and Hahira responded, as did Cook County and Adel fire departments, the state patrol, the Georgia Department of Transportation and Grady EMS, authorities said.
The deputy suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, troopers said. He was conscious and alert when he was airlifted, authorities said.
The GSP’s Troop H Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating.
The deputy was not named and his condition was unavailable as of noon Tuesday. The state patrol is continuing to investigate.
