Cook County sawmill destroyed by fire

CECIL — A major fire destroyed a sawmill in Cook County Wednesday, the county’s fire chief said.
A blaze broke out in the afternoon at the Guthrie Saw Mill on Union Road in Cecil, Cook County Fire Chief Johnny West said.
The county fire department called in help from Berrien, Brooks and Lowndes counties, and the Georgia Forestry Commission brought in heavy equipment to move lumber and debris, he said.
There were still hot spots Thursday and West said there would still be some burning for a couple of days.
There were no injuries or fatalities, he said.
Fighting the blaze in the 100-plus degree heat didn’t cause any problems, West said.
“Citizens were bringing us bottled waters and Gatorade, and a snow-cone truck showed up to give out snow cones,” he said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
