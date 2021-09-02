Cook County fire fatality named

ADEL — A woman who died in a Cook County fire Aug. 25 has been identified.
Vera Mae Jones, 76, died in the blaze, State Fire Commissioner John F. King said in a statement Thursday.
The Cook County Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire on Caulie Harris Road, just outside the Adel city limits, at 1:54 a.m., according to a Facebook posting by the fire department.
Deputies with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office were first on the scene and found the house fully involved with the roof collapsed, the posting said.
Firefighters battled not only the main house blaze but a burning shed as well. The state fire marshal’s office was brought in to investigate.
“Due to the total destruction of the home, our investigators have yet to determine the cause of this tragic fire,” King said. “We do know that utilities were connected and operational at the time of the fire but there were no smoke alarms found in the home.”
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
