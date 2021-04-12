Cook County child killed in Fla. accident

OLD TOWN, Fla. — A Cook County child was killed Saturday in Florida, authorities said.
The driver of a pickup truck was backing out of a driveway in Old Town in Dixie County around 12:22 p.m., a Florida Highway Patrol statement said. An 11-year-old girl from Cook County climbed into a box behind the truck; the driver did not know she was there, the statement said.
As the truck backed up, it struck the box, according to the statement.
The girl was life-flighted by helicopter to UF Health in Gainesville, where she died of her injuries, the FHP said.
The next of kin have been notified, the patrol said. Under Florida law, accident victims’ names are not generally released to the public.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
