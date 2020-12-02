Sunny. High 57F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: December 2, 2020 @ 12:20 pm
ADEL – The Adel-Cook County Chamber of Commerce will host its Annual Christmas Parade, "Characters of Christmas," 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, downtown Adel, chamber officials said in a statement.
