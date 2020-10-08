Controversial Lake Park rezoning request withdrawn

LAKE PARK — A vote on a developer’s request for a controversial rezoning had been scheduled Tuesday for Lake Park City Council meeting but never took place.
That’s because it was withdrawn “for further consideration” by the developer, Mayor Keith Sandlin said.
The zoning request by developer Justin Roberts involved the proposed Pointers Ridge development, located alongside U.S. 41 and 4-H Club Road. The land in question is zoned as R-15, requiring minimum lot sizes of 15,000 feet; the developer wanted the zoning changed to R-10, requiring minimum lot sizes of 10,000 feet. The project called for building 300 homes.
The Greater Lowndes County Zoning Commission recommended the city deny the rezoning request. The final decision would be up to City Council.
At a public hearing and council session in September, more than 100 people showed up; all of the residents who spoke during the hearing opposed the plan, citing everything from increased traffic and home density to stress on the nearby Lake Park Elementary School.
At the council meeting Tuesday, Sandlin said there is a rule that land that has already been rezoned could not be rezoned again for another 12 months, and the 12-month limit had not yet passed for the proposed Pointers Ridge land.
In other matters, council canceled most of the annual city Christmas events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city’s Christmas lights will still be installed and the Christmas tree in front of City Hall will still be lighted, but all other city-sponsored activities will be canceled.
The council also voted to donate $100 to Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk’s annual Safe Halloween Trick-or-Treat event in the name of Lake Park’s police department.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
