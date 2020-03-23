VALDOSTA – Georgia Department of Transportation has awarded a $27.3 million contract to reconstruct the Lowndes County Interstate 75 Exit 2/Bellville Road interchange.
"It is the single largest investment among contracts awarded statewide earlier this month," according to state transportation department statement.
Construction is expected to improve operation and accommodate any future widening of the interstate, state officials said. The new bridge will be built to the south of the existing structure that was built in 1961.
The interchange will provide one lane in each direction, a raised median, sidewalk and curb and gutter.
"The biggest change to the interchange will be construction of roundabouts at the ramp endings," according to state officials. "The roundabouts will include sidewalk, curb and gutter, raised islands/medians and lighting. The middle of the roundabouts will include roadway signs, grassed areas and future potential landscaping."
"Construction of this much-needed new bridge will be a major upgrade for the vital truck terminal and entry point to Georgia from Florida," said Tim Golden, chairman of the State Transportation Board and representative of the district that includes Lowndes County.
The contract was awarded to Reames and Son Construction Company.
No start date for construction has been determined, state officials said.
Construction is expected to be complete in summer 2022.
