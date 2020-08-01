Continuing a Legacy: Berry an uplifting influence in city schools

EDITOR'S NOTE: School systems faced restructuring their methods when they had to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic earlier in the year. With schools reopening, educators are tasked with creating a safe atmosphere for students while accommodating virtual learning. A few educators were selected to represent their respective school systems in an August series, Educational Excellence. The series will publish throughout the month and will spotlight various educators in various school systems.
VALDOSTA – The daughter of a military veteran, Natasha Berry has lived in several places but has spent most of her life in Valdosta.
Berry is a third-grade teacher at Sallas Mahone Elementary School and has been teaching for 18 years. Prior to teaching for Valdosta City Schools, she taught in the Lowndes County system for 14 years. She was the 2019 Sallas Mahone Teacher of the Year and the 2019 Valdosta City Schools Co-Teacher of the Year.
Q: What prompted you to pursue teaching?
A: "I come from a family of educators. My mother and many of my aunts and uncles are in the education profession, so I grew up watching and admiring the countless hours my mom spent using her creative talent to make learning exciting and engaging for the students inside her classroom every single day. Another contributing factor in my decision to become an educator was my sixth-grade English teacher, Mrs. Kelly. She had a great way of building magnificent relationships with her students and making each of us feel special.
"She instilled in me the belief that I could achieve anything if I put in the right amount of work and persistence. Because of the strong influence of my mom and Mrs. Kelly, I knew exactly what I wanted to pursue as a career because I wanted to have the same impact on people that Mrs. Kelly and my mom had on me and the students they taught each day."
Q: What is most rewarding about teaching?
A: "As a teacher, the most rewarding part is that I get to be a significant part of the learning process of my students. I love watching my students grow as young scholars in their academic areas and social skills. There is nothing more rewarding than watching a student who maybe doubts their ability in a particular subject area thrive and grow. To watch students not only solve problems but also articulate their thought process is amazing, as well.
"I flourish as a teacher watching them discover their own inner strengths as a student and helping celebrate in their successes."
Q: How significant of an asset are educators to the local community?
A: "As an educator, I feel that educators are a tremendous asset to the local community because we help to create the future doctors, lawyers, teachers and other working professionals in our communities. I think that the recent pandemic helped to shed light on the importance that teachers play in our community which sadly so often goes unnoticed.
"Teachers are so much more than just educators. We are also a safe haven where kids can come learn, discover and grow as young scholars so that their parents are able to work or attend school to pursue their own educational hopes and dreams."
Q: What was your reaction to the school shutdown in April?
A: "The school shutdown in April left me with feelings of immense sadness, emptiness and incompleteness due to the lack of closure to the school year. I vividly recall visiting my classroom after the school closure to begin packing up my students things. My classroom looked as if time had stood still with many of my students’ belongings placed at their desk where they had left them on March 13 at dismissal.
"My classroom on that day was a hurtful reminder of all the content I had yet to teach my students to help prepare them for the next school year. It was a reminder that I would never get to squeeze them tight as they left for the summer, and we would not get to enjoy our end of the year party together. All that was left of the school year were memories hanging upon my wall in the form of notes and pictures that my students had given me during the year."
Q: How do you foresee altering your teaching methods, if at all, in the upcoming school year due to the pandemic?
A: "There is no doubt that this pandemic will alter the way in which I instruct and interact with my students. I have utilized a significant amount of my time away for school researching, learning and designing new ways to teach my students.
"I have discovered some amazing technology tools and platforms that will allow me to provide my students with creatively engaging lessons, the small group instruction they need, as well as the classroom interaction that they thrive upon during the school day. These new forms of instructing will allow me to ensure my students safety while also meeting their academic and social emotional needs, too."
Q: What is your hope for the students entering into a school year with significant changes?
A: "My hope for students as they enter a school year with significant changes is that they will understand how hard teachers and school administrators are working to ensure that they have the best learning environment that also provides them with the most safety. While the rules they will now have to follow may not always be the most convenient, or the way in which activities are done may be different, I hope students will approach these changes with respect, an openness and willingness to try the new measures set in place to ensure safety and an environment conducive to learning."
Q: What advice or words of encouragement do you have for other teachers during this time?
A: "To begin, I would like to remind teachers to give themselves grace. Don’t bring yourself undue stress by comparing your digital classroom to other teachers. This digital learning is a paradigm shift in education, so you must be prepared to step outside your comfort zone. It is OK to not have all the answers, but you must be willing and unafraid to ask for the help when needed, and rely upon those around you with levels of expertise in those areas to support you during this learning curve."
Quick Facts
- Valdosta City Schools has 10 schools and about 600 teachers in its district.
- The system is a part of Community Partners in Education.
- VCS schools start Sept. 8 and end May 21, 2021. In-person and virtual learning are offered.
- More information: gocats.org; 1204 Williams St.; (229) 333-8500.
