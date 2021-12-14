VALDOSTA – Continental Drive is changing to Dr. Willie Houseal Drive with the City Council’s approval.
City Engineer Patrick Collins said the road, which had 26 parcels, required 60% of the owners to sign the petition to change the road’s name — 16 signatures.
Houseal, who requested the change, gained 18 signatures, exceeding the goal. The name change of the street was one that garnered support from the people in the area, city officials said.
Harry Jenkins said he supported the change, saying Houseal is a success story of Valdosta and was instrumental in positive change throughout the community.
Houseal was instrumental in securing sponsors to donate to schools adopted by the Pinevale Alumni Association, one of which being Pinevale Elementary School, helped Pinevale Elementary School get built on the same grounds as Pinevale High School, was a principal in Brooks County and is a military veteran.
“I think when we have one success story, we are to do something to show we are proud of them,” Jenkins said.
District 1 Councilwoman Vivian Miller-Cody said it was time for City Council to take a vote, saying she completely agrees with him.
“He’s been a great leader in District 1 and has also been a great mentor to me as a representative of District 1,” she said.
City Council took a vote resulting in a 6-1 split in favor, leaving District 4 Councilman Eric Howard the odd man out.
According to him, his rejection of the change wasn’t done out of spite but in favor of a commitment to the street name change process.
He said with the most recent change to the street name process only one street name can be changed per year. With this change, council has approved three in 2021.
Howard said he’s all for the change but it could have been postponed to the first meeting in 2022. If council wants to be taken seriously on its ordinances, then the city must make name changes fairly, he said.
