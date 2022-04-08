LAKELAND – The Alapaha Conservation District will hold its regular meeting, scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 13. 

 The meeting will be held in-person at 64 S. Valdosta Road, district representatives said in a statement.

A teleconference option is provided: Phone number: (515) 604-9904. Access code: ‪113475# (make sure to press # after the number).

RSVP needed by April 12.

Additional information, contact katelyn.poppell@gacd.us or (386) 205-5508.

