LAKELAND – The Alapaha Conservation District will hold its regular meeting, scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 13.
The meeting will be held in-person at 64 S. Valdosta Road, district representatives said in a statement.
A teleconference option is provided: Phone number: (515) 604-9904. Access code: 113475# (make sure to press # after the number).
RSVP needed by April 12.
Additional information, contact katelyn.poppell@gacd.us or (386) 205-5508.
