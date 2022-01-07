LAKELAND – The Alapaha Conservation District will hold its regular meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12.
The meeting will be held in-person at Lakeland City Hall, 64 S. Valdosta Road, district representatives said in a statement.
A teleconference option is provided using the information below.
– Phone number: 888-808-6929 Access code: 9442113# (make sure to press # after the number)
– RSVP by Jan. 11.
For additional information, contact Katelyn Poppell at katelyn.poppell@gacd.us or (386) 205-5508.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.