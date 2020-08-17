Conservation district meeting scheduled Aug 17, 2020 2 hrs ago VALDOSTA – Supervisors of the Alapaha Soil and Water Conservation District meeting will be held via teleconference, 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, officials said. Call (515) 604-9904, access code 113475, to participate. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags District Water Conservation Meeting Public Authority Ecology Conservation Official Supervisor Alapaha Soil Recommended for you Online Poll Do you support delaying the start of the upcoming school year? You voted: Yes No Indifferent Vote View Results Back COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS What's Trending Articles Images Videos Commented Articles11 Lowndes County Schools employees test positive before back-to-schoolThird of Lowndes COVID-19 deaths from one nursing homeValdosta man faces charge related to R. Kelly caseWoman sentenced for $300,000 Lowndes fraud caseWelcome Home, Sailor: Mom surprises son during homecomingMasks strongly suggested, not required, in Valdosta City SchoolsYoungest Lowndes resident dies from COVID-19 to-dateKemp allows limited mask mandatesOver 900 in Georgia district quarantine as high school shutLowndes reaches 50 COVID-19 deaths; SGMC reports 54 virus patients Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. This Week's Circulars
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.