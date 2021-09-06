Congressman schedules mobile office hours

TIFTON – Congressman Austin Scott (Ga.-Eighth District) announced upcoming mobile offices in counties throughout Georgia’s Eighth District.
During the events, staff from Scott’s district offices will offer constituents individual assistance with a number of federal issues including Medicare, Social Security, immigration and passports, the IRS and veterans' benefits, the congressman's representatives said in a statement.
"We encourage those who have questions on these and other federal issues to come by any time during these hours and meet privately with staff," representatives said.
Representatives advise that COVID-19 precautions may be in place by host locations, including social distancing and mask wearing.
More information, call either Scott’s Tifton office, (229) 396-5175, or Warner Robins office, (478) 971-1776, for questions regarding an upcoming mobile office event.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
– Lanier County
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Miller Lakeland Library
18 Smith Valdosta Road
Lakeland
- Lowndes County
2-4 p.m.
Valdosta-Wiregrass Technical College
4089 Val Tech Road
Brooks Building
Valdosta
– Irwin County
10-11:30 a.m.
Irwin County Library, Ocilla
310 S. Beech St.
Ocilla
– Turner County
2-4 p.m.
Turner County Agriculture Bldg.
222 Rockhouse Road
Ashburn
Tuesday, Sept. 21
– Berrien County
9:30–11:30 a.m.
Nashville Community Center
102 N. Jefferson St.
Nashville
– Cook County
1:30–3:30 p.m.
Cook County Library
213 East 2nd St.
Adel
Wednesday, Sept. 22
– Thomas County
Thomas County Library
9:30–11:30 a.m.
201 N. Madison St.
Thomasville
– Brooks County
1:30–3 p.m.
Brooks County Library
404 Barwick Road
Quitman
– Ben Hill County
10–11:30 a.m.
Ben Hill County Library, Fitzgerald
123 N. Main St.
Fitzgerald
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.