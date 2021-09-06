Congressman schedules mobile office hours

Austin Scott

TIFTON – Congressman Austin Scott (Ga.-Eighth District) announced upcoming mobile offices in counties throughout Georgia’s Eighth District.

During the events, staff from Scott’s district offices will offer constituents individual assistance with a number of federal issues including Medicare, Social Security, immigration and passports, the IRS and veterans' benefits, the congressman's representatives said in a statement.

"We encourage those who have questions on these and other federal issues to come by any time during these hours and meet privately with staff," representatives said.

Representatives advise that COVID-19 precautions may be in place by host locations, including social distancing and mask wearing.

More information, call either Scott’s Tifton office, (229) 396-5175, or Warner Robins office, (478) 971-1776, for questions regarding an upcoming mobile office event.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

– Lanier County

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Miller Lakeland Library

18 Smith Valdosta Road

Lakeland

- Lowndes County

2-4 p.m.

Valdosta-Wiregrass Technical College

4089 Val Tech Road

Brooks Building

Valdosta

– Irwin County

10-11:30 a.m.

Irwin County Library, Ocilla

310 S. Beech St.

Ocilla

– Turner County

2-4 p.m.

Turner County Agriculture Bldg.

222 Rockhouse Road

Ashburn

Tuesday, Sept. 21

– Berrien County

9:30–11:30 a.m.

Nashville Community Center

102 N. Jefferson St.

Nashville

– Cook County

1:30–3:30 p.m.

Cook County Library

213 East 2nd St.

Adel

Wednesday, Sept. 22

– Thomas County

Thomas County Library

9:30–11:30 a.m.

201 N. Madison St.

Thomasville

– Brooks County

1:30–3 p.m.

Brooks County Library

404 Barwick Road

Quitman

– Ben Hill County

10–11:30 a.m.

Ben Hill County Library, Fitzgerald

123 N. Main St.

Fitzgerald 

