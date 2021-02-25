Congressman backs grant for more flights

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Airport Authority is looking to community organizations for letters of support in seeking its latest grant. It’s an unusual process but Rep. Austin Scott is helping with it.
Scott agreed to sign a letter of support detailing why the Valdosta Regional Airport needs the Federal Aviation Administration’s grant for small community air service development.
The grant offers the Valdosta airport an American Airlines hub in Charlotte, N.C., yielding about two connecting flights a day.
The grant is designed to restore air service to communities where business has been harshly impacted during the pandemic. There’s $18 million on the table for qualifying communities across the U.S. and Valdosta is trying to get a slice – $1,246,933.
Jim Galloway, Valdosta Regional Airport manager, said Delta Airlines provides the only connecting flights to Atlanta at the airport, so gaining American Airlines would be a huge boon.
“There are 176 non-stop destinations from Charlotte both domestic and international,” Galloway said. “The plus is maybe some competition to help with our fares.”
The competition could potentially decrease the price of fares, enticing more people to use the airport. Scott asked if the proximity to Tallahassee, Fla., hurts business but Galloway said no.
Seventy percent of Valdosta residents drive to Atlanta for the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, 15% go to Jacksonville, Fla., for its airport and less than 10% go to Tallahassee, according to a consultant.
“Tallahassee’s fares are typically higher than ours,” Galloway said. “But our biggest leakage is to Atlanta.”
Galloway said this happens because people want to fly on a full-size jet where they can put their carry-on bag in the cabin with them. With Scott saying he even drives to Atlanta for its airport, the question is how to increase local flights.
Galloway stressed the convenience of using Valdosta Regional Airport, using Delta as an example of how American Airlines could work.
Delta is set up to feed the mainline carriers at Hartsfield-Jackson from Valdosta, so here’s where fares need to be observed. Galloway gave a trip to Minneapolis as an example.
“Look at Atlanta to Minneapolis fares and look at Valdosta to Minneapolis fares,” he said. “It’s typically not that much different, so it’s kind of negligible on that first (option). But people don’t look at it that way.”
Galloway said if you’re just looking to fly to Atlanta, it’s different. Flying from one regional airport to another is generally expensive simply because it doesn’t fit their business models.
“You may think you should have a $300-$400 fare and it’s $800-$900,” he said. “(Still) it’s an opportunity.”
Scott agreed and confirmed he’d write a letter of support for the grant. With Scott's letter, the Airport Authority would have 13 letters including those from Jim Hinton Oil Company, the Economic Development Authority, and other entities throughout Valdosta.
The Airport Authority has until March 1 to submit the application, which according to Galloway, will be turned in at the recommended 72 hours before the due date.
Galloway said he’ll be using the time until then (between Feb. 24-26) to ascertain more letters of support.
