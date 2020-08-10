Congressional runoff decided Tuesday

VALDOSTA — Tuesday is an election day for Democrats living in northeast Lowndes County.
Those voters can cast votes Aug. 11 for the U.S. House of Representatives District 1 Democratic primary runoff.
For Lowndes residents in District 1, the congressional race pits Democrats Lisa M. Ring and Joyce Marie Griggs against one another. The winner will face incumbent Republican Congressman Buddy Carter who won his primary by a landslide, garnering more than 82% of the vote earlier in the year.
Early voting for the runoff started July 20 and spanned the three weeks leading up to the election Tuesday. Only 58 votes were cast in early voting late last week in Lowndes County with 10 being cast in person and 48 sent as absentee ballots, according to Lowndes election officials.
In the Democratic primary June 9, Ring received the most votes district-wide (28,916) but couldn't avoid a runoff due to her total only being 46.01% of the entire vote. Griggs, meanwhile, received 25,593 votes and 40.72% of the vote.
A candidate must have at least 50% plus one vote to win.
While the entire primary resulted in more than 62,000 votes cast, Lowndes County participation was minimal. Only 239 Lowndes residents voted in the race with Griggs edging Ring out 94 votes to 92.
A little more than 2,000 Lowndes residents are eligible to vote in this primary runoff, Lowndes County Supervisor of Elections Deb Cox said.
Precincts are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday.
