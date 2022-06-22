LAKE PARK – Makesh LLC overcame one less roadblock in its quest to develop a Lake Park Dairy Queen.
The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners approved a request to remove four of the 11 conditions imposed on the property in its last rezone case in 2014, those four conditions being:
Condition #4: The eastern property line of the subject property 350 feet in length and the partial southern property line 206.77 feet in length shall have a landscaped berm with a minimum of 54 feet wide at its base, a minimum of six feet high and have a plateau a minimum of six feet high.
Condition #8: Excluding doors and windows, no more than 10% of exterior walls of buildings constructed on the subject property shall be finished with a material or texture other than masonry.
Condition #9: Dumpsters shall not be located on the subject property within 200 feet of any existing residential property line.
Condition #11 Map 0918 Parcel 047 shall be protected from any light pollution from the subject property e.g., headlights from parking spaces or overhead lighting.
The case was previously considered for a General Commercial (C-G) zoning with conditions at Lakes Boulevard in 2009 (LO-2009-13) and again in 2014 (REZ-2014-14). Ultimately, the technical review committee and Greater Lowndes Planning Commission recommended approval of the previous cases with conditions.
Staff found the request consistent with the current growth trends in the area, and with the “community goals of the comprehensive plan” and the Planning Commission recommended approval with the four conditions being removed by a split 5-4-1 vote.
During the work session for consideration of the request, J.D. Dillard, planning and zoning department head, mentioned that representatives for the applicants had met property owners, and the owner of the Francis Lake Golf Course opposes additional buffering on the southern property line. He also noted there are “petitions of support and opposition for this particular case.”
Lowndes County Commissioner Scottie Orenstein went over the four conditions, commenting on #4 that “it's unrealistic to think that you can do a 54-foot-wide berm and still develop the property” which Dillard confirmed in the affirmative. Condition 8 was requested to be removed due to it not meeting Dairy Queen franchise standards.
“Condition 9 could not be met because the subject property lines were only 150 feet wide, said Dillard,” Miller said.
Orenstein was particularly interested in condition #11.
“What are they proposing? I mean we can’t just ... I mean we got to be compassionate and understanding about how that light in the back of that building affects the residential area. So, what are they proposing on that?” he said.
Dillard said the applicant is proposing additional landscaping beyond the store water management area, and the owner of the golf course is proposing additional landscaping south of that. He also addressed other lighting concerns.
The applicant is proposing additional landscaping around the stormwater management area, and the owner of the golf course is "proposing additional landscaping south of that,” he said.
“I believe there were headlight concerns mitigated by the plantings there, and then there was a request for something called ‘dark lighting.’ I never heard that term; I don’t know if that’s a street light or particular model, but that was the phrase I heard the other day during their presentation.”
Orenstein also asked Dillard if the proposed alternative to the berm, an eight-foot privacy fence with landscaping on both sides, would make the headlight issue “above the equation,” to which Dillard said yes.
At the regular commission meeting, Orenstein was absent from the proceedings.
Dillard noted there was a petition with approximately 765 supporters of the Dairy Queen rezoning and approximately 130 opposed.
During the public hearing portion, Cheryl Oliver spoke for the opposition, citing the community wants to preserve “the integrity of the Francis Lakes subdivision and adjacent communities.”
“We come before you tonight with the same plea that we made in 2014; please, please help us protect our quality of life, our property values, our neighborhood integrity, our lifetime investments, our wildlife. Help us preserve a valued natural resource. If you decide to remove the four conditions, at the very least, please ensure that all the concerns I’ve mentioned will be addressed and enforced,” she said.
Jack Langdale, representative of the applicant, spoke in favor of the request, stating the main issue of the case was just the four conditions and how they weren’t conducive to building the Dairy Queen. He then clarified concerns about potential light pollution.
“On the lighting, we have discussed that as well. This lighting is the type of halogen bulbs that you see on street lights; it gives light in all directions. It is just a downward pointed LED, and the manufacturer can confirm it points five to 10 feet around base,” he said.
“When considering the overall, how we’re addressing these conditions, we would greatly appreciate the commissioners considering the staff’s recommendation and the planning commission’s recommendation and support our development.”
After hearing all sides, Commissioner Clay Griner made a motion to approve the removal of the four conditions and the additional landscaping as presented. Commissioner Mark Wisenbaker seconded the motion, and the motion was unanimously approved.
