VALDOSTA — At its regularly scheduled May board meeting, the Valdosta Lowndes County Development Authority approved a development agreement that benefits the growth of a local existing industry.
Bates Precast Concrete will expand its footprint in Valdosta-Lowndes County with additional capital investment and new jobs, according to a statement from the development authority.
Bates Precast Concrete, Inc. will build a new office and production building and increase its storage area "to support production capacity and new product lines located in Lake Park Industrial Park," according to the statement.
Established in 1986, Bates Precast Concrete, Inc. specializes in making its own design of concrete mix and customizing endless designs of precast items for both commercial and residential needs, authority representatives said.
The new facility will create new jobs in Valdosta-Lowndes County, and Bates will invest up to $5 million into the facility, representatives said.
“I am very excited to announce this expansion of one of our great local industries. For over 34 years, Bates Precast Concrete, Inc. has continued to see growth in Valdosta-Lowndes County," said Terri Lupo, chairman of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority. “Not only are they investing more capital into our community, they will grow jobs here for our residents.
“We are excited to break ground and start construction on our new facility which will include a new office and facility for production, that will allow us to grow both our customer base and production lines,” said Sharie Bates Elliott, chief executive officer of Bates Precast Concrete. “This expansion will make it possible for Bates Precast Concrete to provide more jobs and better benefits for existing employees, as well as continuing to provide quality products for the airports, roads, schools and backyards.
“The Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority continues to be a valued resource for our company.”
Construction on the expansion is scheduled to begin before the end of 2020, authority representatives said. Newly created jobs will consist of an engineer, estimator, draftsperson, sales and production specialists.
