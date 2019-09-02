HAHIRA – Resident Corky Dunblazier remembers the first time her young son walked to school last year.
He was in the third grade and asked his mom if it was OK for him to start walking to school alone.
She agreed.
“I walked to the end of my street and watched him until he crossed the street where he would be near the police officer,” Dunblazier said, "and all year long, I saw people being impatient and putting children in dangerous situations.”
She spoke with Hahira Police Lt. Shannon Kingston who expressed a need for more assistance with the crossing zone, she said.
Dunblazier volunteered her time to help the Hahira Police Department.
She’s not the only community member who stands in the school zones ensuring students safely cross the road as they head off to start their school day.
She’s joined by residents David Hughes and John Lukens.
“I just felt that they could use some help and so I volunteered to do it at the elementary school three days a week in the afternoons,” Lukens said.
Hahira police are able to take breaks and are more available to respond to calls, if necessary, thanks to the volunteer crossing guards, Lukens said.
While they’re standing in the zones, drivers and students wave and speak to them.
The volunteers are thanked and establish relationships with the local residents, which Hughes said makes him feel good.
“I have to stop them (the cars) and let the kid go by and the kid says, thank you, David,” he said.
Dunblazier said she hopes she’s helping people start their day in a positive way.
“Children are so precious and when they take time out to tell you thank you, you know you’ve made an impact on their day,” she said. “I love it. It makes me feel really special.”
With Hughes, it’s like having a police officer in the school zone; with Dunblazier, officers do not have to cover two separate crossing zones; and with Lukens, there’s help with monitoring drivers on cell phones, Hahira Police Cpl. Todd Pitchford said.
Some drivers, not all, travel through the school zones speedily or are on their cell phones.
Dunblazier said children have three ways to watch for traffic which they may not realize. Neither do the adults.
“The adults aren’t slowing down enough to realize that the one or two seconds that they might be saving is one or two seconds where they could be endangering a child, and it’s just not worth that time,” she said. “So I hope that I am keeping them safe and drawing attention that this is a busy area.”
Hughes volunteers during Hahira community festivals to help people cross the road. He said he does his part to keep the community safe which makes him feel good.
The next time drivers are going through a Hahira crossing zone, they may see Hughes, Lukens or Dunblazier wearing neon yellow police vests, helping little kids and taking care of the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.