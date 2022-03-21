VALDOSTA – During the Lowndes County Board of Education meeting earlier this month, school officials recognized businesses, coordinators and volunteers nominated for CPIE awards.
The Community Partners in Education program is a collaborative effort with Valdosta City Schools and Lowndes County Schools to create greater student achievement by developing partnerships with local businesses.
Lauren Pope, director of LCS public relations, said, “We are so grateful to the businesses involved and I am honored to recognize a few of them tonight. Before we recognize the businesses, I first want to recognize one of our own, the coordinator of the year. Each school has two designated coordinators who secure business partnerships, organize donations and volunteer activities and help showcase these partnerships to the community.”
Coordinator of the Year: Melissa Jackson, Clyattville Elementary School
Jackson was described as a “machine” by her fellow CPIE coordinators.
“She has CPIE in mind daily and constantly makes Facebook posts showcasing the businesses who donate to and volunteer at CES. She is so creative in the various ways she finds CPIE partnerships. She adds great value to CES,” Pope said.
Volunteer of the Year: Lisa Plair, Dr. Carly Thomas’ Pediatric Dentistry office
Plair was nominated by Hahira Elementary School. Dr. Carly Thomas’ office provides goodies and lunches every time it is asked, and often when it is not. Plair volunteers her time in classrooms and is always asking for new ways she can help out.
Small Business Partner of the Year: Lowndes County Farm Bureau
Lowndes County Farm Bureau, nominated by Westside Elementary School, is constantly looking for ways to be involved in education and student support. Its donations and time have helped the school gain the necessary equipment to begin new programs from beekeeping to Dr. Seuss activities.
Large Business Partner of the Year: AgriSupply
AgriSupply is a loyal partner to Lowndes County Schools but was specifically nominated by Westside Elementary School. It makes donations on a regular basis to the outdoor classroom and even offers a discount to the schools since its products are used for education.
Partner at Large of the Year: Bojangles
Local owners Hetal and Vinod Patel and staff are known across all Lowndes County Schools but was nominated by Hahira Middle School.
“Bojangles has gone above and beyond the call of duty to support all Vikings," Pope said. "They don’t forget about any group and are always seen donating breakfast to not just teachers and students, but bus drivers, custodians and other deserving groups. They have paid special attention to our PBIS, positive behavior intervention program, and do everything they can to build morale.”
Lowndes County CPIE coordinators and schools thanked each volunteer and business for their dedication.
