VALDOSTA – All current and former Boys & Girls Club members, employees, volunteers, board members and individuals can participate in a new organization named for a prominent club leader.
"During his time at the Boys & Girls Club of Valdosta, Robert Soper sought to bring the BGCV family closer together through the creation of an alumni association," according to club representatives. "We are proud to honor Mr. Soper's vision and memory by launching the revamped Robert Soper Alumni Association."
Members of the association will receive exclusive invitations to alumni events both large and small where they can mingle and share stories of Boys & Girls Club adventures past while supporting the youth served today, representatives said.
Members will also gain access to a quarterly newsletter containing old photos similar to the ones in Throwback Thursday Facebook posts, alumni spotlights and club updates. Membership dues will go toward the after-school and summer programs that serve current BGCV youth as well the cost of alumni events, representatives said.
For more information, visit alumni@bgcvaldosta.org.
