VALDOSTA – Community groups and businesses are coming together to ensure residents are fed as COVID-19 concerns continue to grow.
- Second Harvest of South Georgia announced Monday it is partnering with Valdosta City Schools to set up meal distribution sites March 17-20.
Sites and times are as follows: starting noon in Scott Park, 900 Old Statenville Road; starting 11:30 a.m. at the Ora Lee West Community Center, 611 E. Ann St.; starting noon in the parking lot of Woodlawn Forrest Church of Christ, 1515 N. Forrest St.; starting 11:30 a.m. in the parking lot of S.L. Mason Elementary School; and starting 11:30 a.m. in the Robert Jenkins-Hudson Dockett Community Center, 807 S. Fry St.
Any child can eat free during school closures and meals are provided on a first-come, first-served basis as supplies last, according to a statement from Second Harvest.
Additional times and sites will be shared for the following weeks, according to organizers.
- Living Bridges Ministry continues to serve meals to adults and children at its community center, 111 E. Adair St.
The drive-through lunch pick-up is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, and Friday, March 20. Residents will get a meal for that day’s lunch and the next day’s breakfast.
“You may pick up as many lunches as you have people in your vehicle,” Darcy Gunter, Living Bridges co-founder, said.
Organizers served 116 lunches to adults and children Monday.
Call (229) 234-7427, or email info@livingbridgesministry.org, for more information.
- Staff at Huddle House in Nashville confirmed kids age 12 and younger will get free meals Monday through Friday this week and next week while schools are closed.
A staff member said the offer is for dine-in only 6 a.m.-10 p.m., does not include drinks and items ordered must be from the kid’s menu.
- Hahira Elementary School announced on Facebook that Crossroads Baptist Church will be in the school’s car line drop-off area providing families with bags of food from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, March 18.
- Lowndes County Schools announced on Facebook that Abundant Life Church of God, 3419 Knights Academy Road, will be distributing food bags to families 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 17.
- The Cook County Response Committee announced food pick-up locations Monday.
Free meals will be provided to students of Cook County Schools, Headstart and Community Christian Academy from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, March 17.
Sites are Piney Grove Church, 806 Bay St. in Adel; Lenox Baptist Church, 217 W. Central Ave. in Lenox; Adel Church of God, 9208 Val-Del Road in Adel; and Cook County Middle School, 1601 Elm St. in Sparks.
Eligible students can be up to 18 years old and in the car at the time of pickup, according to organizers.
Call (229) 223-7140, or email ccresponsecom@gmail.com, for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.