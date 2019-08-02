VALDOSTA – The National Council of Negro Women strives to join families together, a mission requiring community support.
NCNW is asking for vendors for its eighth annual family reunion, scheduled for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in Scott Park, 900 Old Statenville Road.
Crafters and businesses are being accepted at the cost of $50 but vendors providing free resources may receive a booth at no cost, said Yurshema Flanders, chair for NCNW’s Height committee.
“The proceeds that are raised – and that’s the only way that we’re raising them – are through vendors that are purchasing a table,” she said.
Funding will benefit homeless students in Valdosta and Lowndes County schools.
“The more that we can support them, the better,” Flanders said.
Dr. Jamie Foster-Hill, section president, said the event will offer various services in one location for anyone not able to get to them.
She said the event will act as a link between the community and available resources.
Activities typically include singers, dancers, bounce houses, a sack race and an egg race, she said.
“It’s something for the entire family from little babies to adults,” Hill said.
The V-Town Soul Steppers will perform but organizers ask for more entertainers.
Second Harvest of South Georgia will provide free groceries to the community. There will also be a clothing giveaway.
The Valdosta Fire Department Sparky mascot will be there.
“It’s just a fun time for everyone that day,” Flanders said.
NCNW hopes to attract more than 40 vendors, Hill said.
Sponsorship information: yocksavj@gmail.com; ncnwofvaldosta@gmail.com; and NCNW Valdosta Lowndes Metropolitan Section on Facebook.
