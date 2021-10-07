VALDOSTA – A community day is scheduled this weekend to unite city law enforcement and community members.
Real Talk with Lisa Rene' and Eric Howard sponsors the event in partnership with the Valdosta Police Department, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Scott Park, 900 Old Statenville Road.
The community day is being held both to build a relationship between VPD and city residents, according to organizers.
"It's just us coming together, uniting together and letting our community know that our police is for us," Lisa Straughter, Real Talk founder, said. "They're not a threat to us."
She said organizers are striving to encourage young men and women to apply for a job with the police department.
An addition to the community day is the observance of the National Faith and Blue Weekend, which Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said is supported by the National Chiefs Association and the Georgia Chiefs Association.
"The main part of this is to have interaction with our community, our officers and the youth in our community," Manahan said, adding it's VPD's hope that the department is increasing its visibility. "That's the goal of this National Faith and Blue is to get our religious organizations, community organizations and law enforcement to come together really to bridge the gap so that we have open dialogue of communication with us, sort of a transparency with our department."
VPD Officer Randall Hancock, community policing officer, said though the department has made several community connections, more relationships could be formed.
He noted VPD assists nonprofits through events such as food drives.
"This community supports the police department and all of our organizations," Hancock said. "It's outstanding, and it's really hard to beat this community."
Faith and Blue annually joins together faith leaders, churches and law enforcement.
"The biggest part of this is the youth in the community who attend a lot of these faith-based churches. (They) are the people that we want to be out here for and work together as a team," Manahan said. "It takes all levels of people to work together as a team to make something function right."
Straughter said people should know they can go to the VPD if they need assistance.
"We want the community to know that VPD is a part of our community," Straughter said. "You cannot overlook that. They are our community. They are our protectors. We need our youth to know that they can go to our VPD if there's a problem with them where they feel like they need to talk to them about something. You need to know that you have a shoulder that you can lean on in your police department. All police is not bad police."
She said city school board candidates plan to attend the community day.
Vendors are Living Bridges Ministry, Kona Ice of Lowndes, Sharper's Bounce Houses, Valdosta State University Police Department, The Meeting Place II Women's Transitional Center, Piggly Wiggly, Mr. B's IGA, Citizens Against Violence, New Territories Ministry, Rivers Radio, It's All About H.E.R., Stan's Meats and Jenard S. Asthma Awareness Foundation to name a few.
Activities include cornhole and basketball. The event will promote drug and alcohol awareness.
More information: Straughter at (229) 506-7480, Manahan at lmanahan@valdostacity.com and Hancock at rhancock@valdostacity.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.