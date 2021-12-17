VALDOSTA – The Fifth Annual Community Day "Sleigh of Toys Give Back" is scheduled for noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 500 S. Patterson St.
Free food and live music will be part of the day, organizers said in a flier. D'Truth Nightclub, Trey the Realtor, Uptown Media Group, Spirit of the Butterfly and Dafungirl Entertainment present the event.
Toy drop-off locations are still available at Ole Times Country Buffet, World of Fades Creations and D'Truth Nightclub, organizers said.
More information: Contact DJ Chill Will at iamdjchillwill@gmail.com or call (229) 474-0038.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.