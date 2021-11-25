VALDOSTA – Valdosta's second Feed the City campaign fed more than 700 residents.
The event was held at four locations across the city, including LAMP, South Side Community Care House, Usher Business and the old Valdosta High School.
Community leader and business owner Anthony Tong said the decision was made to expand the effort after seeing how successful it was last year.
“Last year we started with two locations, LAMP and Urban Ink, and this year thanks to more community sponsors we were able to expand to four locations all over the city,” Tong said.
“I have been doing initiatives like this in the community for over 10 years and volunteering with LAMP, I learned about resources that could help,” he said.
Tong worked beside Yurshema Flanders, LAMP executive director, to develop the idea of Feed the City. “We enjoy partnering with Tony every year, and we are so glad that this has grown across the city,” Flanders said.
The LAMP location fed more than 400 residents and gave out clothes from the clothes closet.
The South Side Community Care House served over 200 meals and offered those who came a care package along with food.
City councilwoman Sandra Tooley said, “This is such a wonderful idea. We need to continue to build partnerships to work in our community.”
The old Valdosta High School and Usher Business locations fed over 125 community members.
Feed the City is sponsored by LAMP, Urban Ink, Kings United Foundation Inc., 107.9 The Beat, Only the Mobb, Park Avenue United Methodist Church, Pepsi, United Way, Second Harvest, IGA, Lowndes County Sheriff Office, KStar BBQ, and Big Nick’s.
