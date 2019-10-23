VALDOSTA – Willie Beaufort has been homeless for three years.
The Valdosta native was a client of Lowndes Associated Ministries to People, a homeless shelter that recently invited the public to its facility.
LAMP held an open house earlier this week allowing the community to meet its clients face-to-face and learn their stories. The occasion also connected resources to its clients.
The support was appreciated, said Beaufort, who shared his journey with others at the open house.
A cook and dishwasher at Mama June’s, he used LAMP’s transportation service to travel back and forth to work.
LAMP has "helped me so much by getting me a house, everything that I need,” he said in an interview. “They’re always there for me.”
LAMP is the only shelter of its kind from Orlando, Fla., to Macon, said Yurshema Flanders, interim shelter director, to visitors during the open house.
Shelter programs were explored as the public learned of the needs of LAMP, which pays for hotel stays for families that must be turned away due to unavailability of beds.
The shelter has a full house of 65 residents — 24 are children, she said.
Its most significant concern is accommodating large families, Flanders said.
“It takes all of us to take care of our city and to take care of our citizens,” she told the group.
Eckerd Connects Paxen, a GED and workforce development program, was one of several vendors Tuesday including Goodwill, The Haven, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College and Georgia Department of Labor.
Eckerd utilizes the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act grant to gain access to certain programs.
“Homelessness is one of the areas that actually qualifies them for the program because the goal of WIOA is to remove barriers,” said Justin Leggett, program manager.
“So the way that we remove barriers is if you’re a drop-out, we help you get your GED. We help you get a job which means you’re earning more money and eventually you won’t be homeless anymore because you’re earning money.”
Heather McGhee, insurance agent with New York Life, scanned the living room and game room meeting with various resource representatives.
McGhee is in search of community organizations where she can volunteer, contributing to her support of the open house.
The gathering helped her become more familiar with LAMP, she said.
“It’s really beneficial to people who may need it and it’s just really good for the community,” she said. “I just kind of learned that it’s a place where people can come and wash their clothes, use resources like computers and phones that they may not have access to otherwise.”
At the open house, churches donated hygiene products and snack packs.
LAMP provided lunch for the homeless.
Visit lampinc.org to learn more about the shelter and its services.
