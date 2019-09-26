To submit entries to the Valdosta Daily Times calendar, submit dates on our online calendar at valdostadailytimes.com, or send it to vdt.calendar@gaflnews.com.
27:FRIDAY
The 58th annual Winnersville Classic at Martin Stadium.
Latin music night at Riviera Maya Mexican Restaurant, 4333Bemiss Rd, Ste 1.. 6:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. Música latina en vivo! Venga a disfrutar un una rica cena acompañada de un poco de buena música latina, Amaranto Dúo nos visita de nuevo habiendo sido todo un éxito en su última visita... los esperamos, no falten!
28:SATURDAY
Valdosta Symphony Orchestra at Whitehead Auditorium. 9 p.m. Tickets at www.ticketreturn.com.
Lilly Hiatt at Ashley Street Station, 607 Baytree Rd, Ste A. 10 p.m. Tickets available at www.freshtix.com.
Buy one, get one free at Cinnaholic, 1609 Norman Drive. Releasing new Pumpkin Pie Roll, Maple Harvest Roll and Pizza Rolls. We’ll have face painting and giveaways for the first 100 guests with prizes like Tshirts, cups and Free Rolls for a year.
Vladentine Presents: Ketchup & Mustard A Drag Variety Show at the Bleu Pub. 8 p.m. - 12 a.m. You asked and we’ve listened. To accommodate as many of our wonderful guests as possible, we’ve opened up for two shows. One show at 8 and another at 10! Tickets will be pre-sold at the pub for $7. doors open at 7:45 and 9:45 for seating — no need to show up early.
Science Saturday: The Circles of Life hosted by the Biology Department from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. in the Bailey Science Center. You can learn about the life cycle of honeybees, plant and human parasites, and lung and heart function. There will also be live reptiles from Grand Bay! Admission is free and is open to the public. While activities are targeted to middle grades students and their parents, older and younger participants are invited.
29:SUNDAY
The 16th annual Cinema for a Cause event will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at GTC’s twenty-five locations throughout Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and Virginia. Customers are encouraged to come to the movies that day when 100% of all admission tickets and concession purchases will be donated to local charity groups. If you have any questions, please contact, Randall Hancock, VPD’s Community Policing Officer at (229) 242-2606.
Oktoberfest: 2-6 p.m., September 29, Georgia Beer Co., 109 S. Briggs St. Come join the fun at the first annual Oktoberfest celebration with the Johnny Koenig Band. There will be great beer, good times and fun from September 29-October 2.
Divorce & Dating Support Group. Support for all who are struggling in a relationship or have had a broken relationship. Dating know-how for all who are separated, divorced, widowed, or never married. Every Sunday at the South Georgia Regional Library. Newcomers always welcome. Free.
Grief Recovery Group at Park Avenue United Methodist Church. Have you loss a spouse? Consider attending the Grief Recovery Group Sundays at 4 p.m. in the Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 100 E. Park Avenue. This GriefShare Group will meet weekly for 14 sessions. Each session includes a video presentation, a discussion time and sharing time. The first session on September 8th will focus on one who has lost a spouse. The only cost is $15 for the course workbook. To register or for more information, please contact. Pastor David Tart at 229-242-3562 or davidtart1114@gmail.com.
Positive Christian Singles Food ‘n’ Friends. Join us for supper or just tea and talk! Arrive anytime from 6pm until 7:30pm. All ages welcome. Dutch treat. Ask hostess or cashier where we are sitting. This is a wonderful way to meet singles and build lasting friendships! For more info, call 229-242-3797.
30:MONDAY
Zumba wwith Jessica. Join Jessica for a fun and sweat filled Zumba class every Monday and Wednesday at Sculpt 24, 3259 Inner Perimeter Road. Zumba is Latin-inspired and has different forms of dancing from Bachata, Merengue, Salsa and many other world rhythms. 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Come for trivia on the big screen at Bleu Pub in Downtown Valdosta. The theme changes every week (check out our Facebook page). You’ll be competing for bar cash to be used at Bleu Pub. There will be $1 PBR draft and special shots every week. You can play one round or both rounds. There is also a prize for best team name.
1:TUESDAY
Story Time (ages 0 to 2) at South Georgia Regional Library. 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Story Time (ages 4 and up) at South Georgia Regional Library. 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The Valdosta-Lowndes Conference Center & Tourism Authority meets the fourth Tuesday of each month at 8:00 a.m. at James H. Rainwater Conference Center Executive Board Room, #1 Meeting Place.
UPCOMING
Zumba with Jessica. Join Jessica for a fun and sweat filled Zumba class every Monday and Wednesday at Sculpt 24, 3259 Inner Perimeter Road. Zumba is Latin-inspired and has different forms of dancing from Bachata, Merengue, Salsa and many other world rhythms. 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Charcuterie & Wine Wednesday at Friends Grille and Bar. 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. This meat and cheese board is ever-changing, and our experienced bar staff also hand selects four wines every Wednesday for a wine flight to pair with the board. A single tasting or a table tasting.
Free yoga at Turner Center for the Arts. 6:00 p.m.
Southern Georgia Workforce Development Board and Youth Committee meeting, 11 a.m. Oct. 9, Southern Georgia Regional Commission, 1725 South Georgia Parkway West, Waycross.
