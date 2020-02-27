To submit events, add dates on our online calendar at valdostadailytimes.com, or send it to vdt.calendar@gaflnews.com.
29: SATURDAY
Step Show; Step up or Go Home 5th Anniversary, 4 p.m. Feb. 29, Valdosta High School Performing Arts Center, 3101 Forrest St. Presented by VTC. Pre-sale Tickets; $10; $15 at the door.
Saturday Dance at the Nashville VFW, DJ 6:30 - 8 p.m. plus band breaks with requests. Live band plays country plus favorites 8 p.m. - 1 a.m.
1: SUNDAY
Divorce & Dating Support Group. Support for all who are struggling in a relationship or have had a broken relationship. Dating know-how for all who are separated, divorced, widowed or never married. Every Sunday at the South Georgia Regional Library. Newcomers always welcome. Free.
2: MONDAY
Valdosta Al-Anon meetings, noon, Mondays; 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, First Christian Church, 1905 N. Patterson St. (corner of Alden Avenue and Patterson Street. Enter through the back door). Al-Anon is for families and friends of alcoholics who have been affected by the disease of alcoholism. For more details, call Cindy at (229) 794-9405 or Martha at (229) 247-0764.
3: TUESDAY
Valdosta Al-Ateen meeting, 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday, First Christian Church, 1906 N. Patterson St. (corner of Alden Avenue and Patterson Street). Enter through the back door. Al-Ateen is for ages 8 to 18 who have been affected by the disease of alcoholism. Group members share their experience, strength and hope. For further information, call Cindy at 794-9405 or Martha at 247-0764.
Story Time (ages 0 to 2) at South Georgia Regional Library. 11:00 a.m. - noon.
Story Time (ages 4 and up) at South Georgia Regional Library. 4-5 p.m.
UPCOMING
Alzheimer’s Day Support Group Meeting, 1-2 p.m. every Wednesday, My Friend’s House, 109 W. Moore St. For more details, call Darlene Myers at (229) 293-6145.
Beating Diabetes Educational Class, 7 a.m. March 4, Chancy Drugs, Willacoochee location. Topic: Goal Setting for Exercise. Free. For more information or to register, call 245-9922.
First Friday downtown Contemplative Service, 5:30 p.m. March 6, First Presbyterian Church , downtown Valdosta. Enjoy a candlelight service with Lectio Divina and engage in your choice of three prayer stations available for quiet reflection, candle light prayer and an anointing station.
The Crescent holds Yard Sale, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. March 6; 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. March 7, the Crescent Garden Center, 904 N. Patterson St. Parking available on Tombs St. behind the Garden Center.
Boggs Music Hall Concerts, 2:30-4 p.m. March 7, 14, and 21, 104 W. Lawson St., Hahira, Rugh and Karen Boggs sing classic country, western and gospel music. Admission free. For more information, contact 794-2877.
Valdosta Lowndes Retired Educators Association monthly meeting, 11 a.m. March 9, Holiday Inn, W. Hill Ave. All retired educators, administrators, assistants, bus drivers, anyone retired and interested who has connection to community education is invited. Organization is affiliated with GREA (Georgia Retired Educators Association). For more details, call Susan Roberson at (229) 244-8246.
NARFE Chapter 1044 meeting, 12:30 p.m. March 12, Southern Eggs, 2953A N. Ashley. There will be a speaker from the Area Agency on Aging.
Annual Old Times Day, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. March 21, Dasher Museum, 3479 Old US 41, Dasher. The event is free to the public. Demonstrations will include weaving & spinning, corn shelling, corn grinding, rope making and games. Displays of classic cars, trailers and vehicles. The museum and log cabin will be open. A silent auction to benefit the museum will be available. Food, drinks, chips, cookies & grilled sausage / hotdogs available. The Society will accept donations & urge new members to join.
Beating Diabetes Educational Class, 5 p.m. March 26, Chancy Drugs, 2333 N. Ashley St. Topic: Recently Diagnosed? Introduction to Diabetes Course. Free. For more information, call 245-9922.
An evening with Kimberla Lawson Roby, 5-7:30 p.m. May 9, Holiday Inn Conference Center, 1805 W. Hill Ave. Hear from a New York Times Bestselling Author & Professional speaker. Tickets: $40 for dinner and autographed book. For more information, contact Brenda Smith at (229) 561-3420; blsmith2@localnet.com; or Millicent Knight at (229) 244-6561 of yogibearm@att.net
