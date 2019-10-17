To submit entries to the Valdosta Daily Times calendar, submit dates on our online calendar at valdostadailytimes.com, or send it to vdt.calendar@gaflnews.com
17:THURSDAY
Food Truck Thursdays, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 17, Downtown Valdosta, For more information, call Valdosta Main Street at (229) 259-3577.
Good Morning Bedlam to perform at Georgia Beer Company 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17, No Cover, goodmorningbedlam.com.
Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance presents “Unbound,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 17-19, Sawyer Theatre, Valdosta State University Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. More information: Call (229) 333-5973 or visit www.valdosta.edu/comarts.
Lowndes High School Off-Broadway presents “Last Night of Ballyhoo,” 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 17, 18, Lowndes High School cafetorium, off Norman Drive. Ticket: $8.
18:FRIDAY
Terror in the Wild runs Friday & Saturday nights, September 20 - October 26, 2019. This event is included FREE with your park admission ticket or Season Pass. This event is not recommended for children 12 and under. Costumes, masks and face paint are prohibited.
Darkness 2 Light Training, 10 a.m. Oct. 18, Children’s Advocacy Center of Lowndes County, 3325 Skipper Bridge Road, Stewards of Children® is a prevention training that teaches adults how to prevent, recognize, and react responsibly to child sexual abuse. The program is designed for organizations that serve youth and for individuals concerned about the safety of children. It is the only nationally distributed, evidence-informed program proven to increase knowledge, improve attitudes, and change child protective behaviors.
The Vegabonds, 8 p.m. Oct. 18, Bluewater Saloon, Tix: https://bluewater.tix.com/Event.aspx?EventCode=1154935
40th Annual Mooooody Haunted House, 5 p.m.-10 p.m., Oct. 18-19 Oct. 25-31, North of Moody AFB on Bemiss Rd.
80s Night with Zero Point, 9 p.m. Oct. 18, Ashley Street Station, 607 Baytree Road.
19:SATURDAY
God Cares Single Parent Support Group Inc.meeting, 1 p.m. Oct 19, South Georgia Regional Library, 2906 Julia Dr. Community Hall #2. God Cares purpose is to love, encourage and support all single parents.
Amarillis Garden Club holds Plant Swap & Sale, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Oct. 19, The Crescent front law, 904 N. Patterson St. Open to the public.
Saturday Dance at the Nashville VFW, DJ 6:30 - 8 p.m. plus band breaks with requests. Live band plays country plus favorites 8 p.m. - 1 a.m.
Down Syndrome Association of South Georgia’s Buddy Walk, family-friendly event, 10 a.m. Oct. 19, visit this link for team registration and sponsorship info: https://dsasg.ezeventsolutions.com/buddywalk/page/Home/
2019 VSU Blazer Beach Bash Homecoming Parade, Saturday, October 19th starting at 11a.m., The parade will start at the Oak Street Parking Lot and proceed to Georgia Avenue and will make the block around VSU’s campus! If you have any questions, please contact the VSU Student Life office at 229-333-5674 or allcarr@valdosta.edu.
The City of Valdosta will host its second annual Affordable Housing Summit and Town Hall Meeting on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Mildred M. Hunter Community Center, located at 509 S. Fry Street.
Battle on the Border Marching Band Competition, 10 a.m. Oct. 19, Martin Stadium.
Colored Pencil Workshop, 10 a.m. Oct. 19, Turner Center for the Arts, This workshop is designed for all levels of ability, from the beginner to the accomplished artist. Fee: $100 with own supplies or $115 with supplies provided. Call 229.247.2787 for enrollment and information.
Duwayne Burnside, Danny B Harvey, Annie Marie Lewis, Dirty Bird and the Flu, 9 p.m. Oct. 19, Ashley Street Station, 607 Baytree Road.
Lowndes County Storm Spotter Class, 10 a.m. Oct. 19, Lowndes County EMA, 250 Douglas St.
20:SUNDAY
Divorce & Dating Support Group. Support for all who are struggling in a relationship or have had a broken relationship. Dating know-how for all who are separated, divorced, widowed, or never married. Every Sunday at the South Georgia Regional Library. Newcomers always welcome. Free.
Positive Christian Singles Food ‘n’ Friends. Join us for supper or just tea and talk! Arrive anytime from 6pm until 7:30pm. All ages welcome. Dutch treat. Ask hostess or cashier where we are sitting. This is a wonderful way to meet singles and build lasting friendships! For more info, call 229-242-3797.
21:MONDAY
Acrylic Painting Class - Sunflowers, Afternoon Session - 1 - 3:30 p.m.: Evening Session - 6 - 8:30 p.m. Oct. 21, Livi & Company, 100 N. Ashley St. Cost: $65, includes all supplies. Paint with Northeast Georgia artist, Nancy Ackerman where freedom of expression is encouraged. Learn the importance of values and placement along with the application of bold colors and texture in your painting using a palette knife. No prior painting experience is required. Contact Livi & Company to register 229-588-4933.
Valdosta Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meeting, 12 p.m. Oct. 21, Valdosta Housing Authority Central Office, 610 E. Ann St.
Zumba with Jessica. Join Jessica for a fun and sweat filled Zumba class every Monday and Wednesday at Sculpt 24, 3259 Inner Perimeter Road. Zumba is Latin-inspired and has different forms of dancing from Bachata, Merengue, Salsa and many other world rhythms. 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Come for trivia on the big screen at Bleu Pub in Downtown Valdosta. The theme changes every week (check out our Facebook page). You’ll be competing for bar cash to be used at Bleu Pub. There will be $1 PBR draft and special shots every week. You can play one round or both rounds. There is also a prize for best team name.
22: TUESDAY
Valdosta Board of Education meeting, 7 p.m. Oct. 22, W.G. Nunn Elementary School, 1610 Lakeland Ave.
Story Time (ages 0 to 2) at South Georgia Regional Library. 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Story Time (ages 4 and up) at South Georgia Regional Library. 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Friends of the Library holds Ye Olde Book and Collectibles Sale, 5-7 p.m. Oct. 25, Willis L. Miller Library, 2906 Julia Dr., Community Room #3.
UPCOMING
Harvest Festival Celebration, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Oct. 26, Bethel CME Church, 702 Johnson Rd. There will be activities, goody bags, health awareness tips, clothes closet, food, prizes, games, drawings and more!
Reed Bingham Fall Frolic, Oct. 26, 542 Reed Bingham Road, Adel, Ga.; Carnival 4-7 p.m.; Hayrides 4-9 p.m. Pumpkin Carving 4:30 p.m.; Costume Contest 5 p.m.; Movie Night 7:30 p.m. There is a $5 parking fee to enter the park. Hay rides are $3; tickets for carnival games are 4 for $1. Pumpkin carving is free, movie night is free.
City of Valdosta will host a city-wide Blood Drive, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Oct. 29, City Hall Annex, 300 N Lee St., Annex - Multipurpose Room.
36th Annual South Georgia Classic Car Club Open Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show Show, Nov. 2. 1106 N. St. Augustine Road, Valdosta, GA. RAIN or SHINE, Music, Vendors, Food & Drink available. An OPEN SHOW with 11 classes. 8 Best of Shows for most classes & 2 Overall Best of Show in most classes. Club Participation Winner $100 (10 member minimum). REGISTRATION 8 A.M. - 11 A.M. Judging begins at 11 A.M. Awards at around 2 P.M. Pre-registration $20.00. Day of show $25.00. Dash Plaque to first 75 entered. For more info or to register online go to www.premiumcarshows.com
Theba Sirmans, owner of T Rose Production, hosts A Touch of Class Southern Ball. Nov. 5; Doors open 5 p.m. Meet and Greet will be 6-6:30 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres will be served. Show begins 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker: 2019 Miss Georgia Victoria Hill. She will be performing opera selections. Also featuring: Karla Sands of WALB-TV, musician Melvin Morrison, Live 5 Band, Special Formula Band. Funding benefits the South Georgia Medical Center Partnership Cancer Fund. Attire: Black tie.Advanced tickets: $25, door tickets: $30. Donations will be given in Minnie Martin’s name along with several others. Tickets may be purchased at: • Wayne Washington Salon, Park Ave; • Looking Good Men’s Wear, Ashley St.: Sams BBQ, Hill Ave.: V-Town Records: GQ Mens Wear, downtown Ashley St.: For more information, call (678) 973-8553.
Harvest Bazaar for Missions, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Nov. 2, First United Methodist Church, 109 West Valley Street, Downtown. There will be Gifts, baked goods, art, home-made items, Home decor, furniture, plants, frozn casseroles and more. Lunch served from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Second Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Cook-Off, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 12, VSU’s University Center Magnolia Room. VSU students, faculty, staff, alumni, retirees, and community friends are invited to compete for the title of VSU Chili Master. Contest registration: $20 per chili entered and limited to 20 competitors. The deadline to enter is 5 p.m. Nov. 5.
Great Bowls of Fire Chili Cook-Off contestants will compete in three categories — VSU Chili Master, People’s Choice, and Best Healthy Chili. The Chili Master winner will earn a $100 prize, and the People’s Choice and Best Healthy Chili winners will each take home $50. Winners will also receive a gift basket and trophy. Admission to the Great Bowls of Fire Chili Cook-Off is $5 per person.
City Hosts Fall Electronics Recycling Event, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Nov. 16, Mathis Auditorium parking lot, located at 2300 N. Ashley St. Hosted by the city of Valdosta Public Works Department, in partnership with Keep Lowndes/Valdosta Beautiful (KLVB) and Atlanta Recycling Solutions. Items that will be accepted are cell phones, laptops, disk and floppy drives, test equipment, modems, circuit boards, typewriters, cables, computer accessories, video machines, stereos, video cassette recorders (VCRs), CB radios, scanners, speakers, camcorders, and cameras. Televisions will also be accepted; however, there is a $20 charge per television and a $10 charge per CRT monitor to cover the costs of dissembling for the recyclable parts.
