13:THURSDAY
Mama Stone, 10 p.m. every Thursday in February, Ashley Street Station, 607 Baytree Rd.
NARFE Chapter 1044 meeting, 12:30, Feb 13, Southern Eggs, 2953-A N. Ashley St.
Galentines Day at Georgia Beer Co., 109 S. Brigg St. The brewery will be debuting a chocolate covered cherry porter. Ladies drink half off. Open at 4 p.m.
Galentine’s Day: Yin & Juice. You can’t pour from an empty cup. Relax and wine-’d down with your best gals! Bliss out with a candlelit Yin yoga class and of course, a glass of wine... or two. $20, must pre-register on Mind Body app or HangOutYoga.com, or via the ticket link on the facebook event. 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. New to yin yoga? This is a slow-paced style of yoga with postures that are held for longer periods of time. Great for enhancing flexibility and reducing stress in neck, back, shoulders and more.
14:FRIDAY
Valentine’s Dinner and Show hosted by Turner Center for the Arts. 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $45/person. Celebrate your sweetheart with a night of dinner, music, dancing and fun! Entertainment is provided by Bo Griner & the Wrong Turn Band, featuring Heather Frederick - if you missed their standing-ovation performance at American Soundtrack, here’s your chance to catch this amazing musical act. Dinner is catered by Mikki and Hunter Willis.
Riviera Maya Mexican Restaurant, 4333 Bemiss Rd. Ste. 1, is having a special Valentine’s Day. Live music from Eddy Castellanos and Giulio Garner from 7 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
15:SATURDAY
Valdosta Symphony Orchestra, and the Valdosta Symphony Guild to host Wisenbaker Concert with LARC, at 10 a.m. Feb. 15, Whitehead Auditorium on the VSU campus.
Saturday Dance at the Nashville VFW, DJ 6:30 - 8 p.m. plus band breaks with requests. Live band plays country plus favorites 8 p.m. - 1 a.m.
Joe Smothers, performing live at The Bleu Cafe, 125 N. Patterson St., starting at 7 p.m.
Mind & Body Wellness Health Fair, hosted by South Health District, 325 W. Savannah Ave, from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. SGH will be offering free blood pressure, HgbA1C, blood sugar, and cholesterol screenings and weight/BMI checks. Free brunch will be provided. Learn more about the event and find the link to register on their website.
Computers in ART meets every month and allows youth ages 10-18 to explore digital software programs for the creation of art. Taught by Becca Gallagher. Class fee: $15 | Ages: 10-18. Supplies included. 3rd Saturday of each month from 10 a.m.-Noon.
16:SUNDAY
Divorce & Dating Support Group. Support for all who are struggling in a relationship or have had a broken relationship. Dating know-how for all who are separated, divorced, widowed, or never married. Every Sunday at the South Georgia Regional Library. Newcomers always welcome. Free.
Positive Christian Singles Food ‘n’ Friends. Join us for supper or just tea and talk! Arrive anytime from 6pm until 7:30pm. All ages welcome. Dutch treat. Ask hostess or cashier where we are sitting. This is a wonderful way to meet singles and build lasting friendships! For more info, call 229-242-3797.
17:MONDAY
Valdosta Al-Anon meetings, 12 Noon, Mondays; 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, First Christian Church, 1905 N. Patterson st. (Corner of Alden Ave. and Patterson St. Enter through the back door). Al-Anon is for families and friends of Alcoholics who have been affected by the disease of Alcoholism. For more details, call Cindy at (229) 794-9405 or Martha at (229) 247-0764.
18:TUESDAY
Georgia Regional Library Board holds Called Meeting, 1 p.m. Feb. 18, Willis L. Miller Library at 2906 Julia Dr.
CASA Orientation, 6 p.m. Feb. 18, CASA Office 1035 Exum Street Nashville, Ga. Learn what it means to advocate for a child in foster care. Contact Elaine Grice at (229) 686-6576 ext 4 or Carol Kelly at ckelly@fccisberrien.org
Valdosta Al-Anon meetings, 12 Noon Monday; 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, First Christian Church, 1905 N. Patterson St. (corner of Alden Ave. and Patterson St.). Enter through the back door. Al-Anon is for families and friends of alcoholics who have been affected by the disease of alcoholism. Group members share their experience, strength and hope. For further information call Cindy at 794-9405 or Martha at 247-0764.
Valdosta Al-Ateen meeting, 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday, First Christian Church, 1906 N. Patterson St. (corner of Alden Ave. and Patterson St.). Enter through the back door. Al-Ateen is for ages 8 to 18 who have been affected by the disease of alcoholism. Group members share their experience, strength and hope. For further information call Cindy at 794-9405 or Martha at 247-0764.
Story Time (ages 0 to 2) at South Georgia Regional Library. 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Story Time (ages 4 and up) at South Georgia Regional Library. 4:00 to 5:00 p.m.
UPCOMING
Beating Diabetes Educational Class, 11 a.m. Feb. 25, Chancy Drugs, 2333 N. Ashley St. Topic: Goal Setting for Exercise. Free. For more information or to register, call 245-9922.
Ham and Egg Final event, 9 a.m. (Judging) Feb. 26, Lowndes Co. Civic Center, 2108 E. Hill Ave. Appreciation celebration lunch will be held at 12 p.m.
Beating Diabetes Educational Class, 7 a.m. March 4, Chancy Drugs, Willacoochee location. Topic: Goal Setting for Exercise. Free. For more information or to register, call 245-9922.
Boggs Music Hall Concerts, 2:30-4 p.m. held March 7, 14, and 21, 104 W. Lawson St., Hahira, Rugh and Karen Boggs sing classic country, western and gospel music. Admission Free. For more information contact 794-2877.
Beating Diabetes Educational Class, 5 p.m. March 26, Chancy Drugs, 2333 N. Ashley St. Topic: Recently Diagnosed? Introduction to Diabetes Course. Free. For more information or to register, call 245-9922.
