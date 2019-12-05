To submit events, add dates on our online calendar at valdostadailytimes.com, or send it to vdt.calendar@gaflnews.com.
5:THURSDAY
Lowndes County Board of Assessors meeting, 9 a.m. Dec. 5, first floor of the Lowndes County Governmental Building, 302 N. Patterson St.
Cookies with Claus, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5, VLPRA’s Main Office, 1901 North Forrest Street, $2 per person which include one cookie and one ornament per participant.
6:FRIDAY
A Crescent Christmas “A holiday Flower Show & Christmas Open House, 2 - 4 p.m. Dec. 6; 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Dec. 7; 1-4 p.m. Dec. 8, The Crescent, 904 N. Patterson St. Free and open to the public.
City Tree Lighting Celebration, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 6, Downtown Valdosta.
County Tree Lighting Celebration, 6 p.m. Dec. 6, Downtown Valdosta
RoshambeauX, Ashley Street Station, 607 Baytree Road, $7, 10 p.m., EPILEPSY WARNING: Some people with photosensitive epilepsy may experience discomfort or seizures when viewing flashing lights.
Christmas Ceramics and Ugly Sweater Party, 6 p.m. Dec. 6, Cottonwood Market and Boutique
Gingerbread Players of Theatre Guild Valdosta presents “Christmas in Oz,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6; 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7, 8; 7:30 p.m., Dec. 13, 14; 3 p.m., Dec. 15, The Dosta Playhouse, 122 N. Ashley St. More information: Visit theatreguildvaldosta.com or call (229) 24-STAGE.
Dance Arts and the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra present “The Nutcracker,” 7:30 p.m., Dec. 6; 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Dec. 7; 2:30 p.m., Dec. 8, Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St. Tickets, reservations: Tickets for all shows are $15, and all seats are reserved. Tickets are available online at www.danceartsvaldosta.com. Or call (229) 563-6681.
7:SATURDAY
The Farmers Market in Downtown Hahira Saturdays, through December 21. Be sure to check out “Hahira Happenings” on Facebook each week for posts on the awesome vendors that will be joining us and more. If you are interested in participating, download our Fall Farmers Market application at www.hahiraga.gov/events or contact the Main Street Office at 229-794-2330 or by email at edavenport@hahiraga.gov.
Little Actors Theatre presents “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 6, 7, LAT headquarters, 1108 S. Patterson St. More information: Visit www.littleactorstheatrevaldosta.com.
Greater Valdosta Community Christmas Parade, Saturday, Dec. 7, 6 p.m. The parade will travel from Woodrow Wilson Drive and head south on North Patterson Street, ending downtown. The theme is ‘Christmas on Main Street.’ Floats with lights were encouraged to enter this year’s parade. Call (229) 259-3577 or email rthrasher@valdostacity.com for more information.
South Georgia March for Babies, Registration, 7 a.m.; March, 8 a.m., Dec. 7, Valdosta Middle School Track, 110 Burton Ave. Balloon release at 9:30 a.m. Hosted by Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. For more details visit, www.marchforbabies.org/event/southgeorgia
Saturday Dance at the Nashville VFW, DJ 6:30 - 8 p.m. plus band breaks with requests. Live band plays country plus favorites 8 p.m. - 1 a.m.
Greater Valdosta Community Christmas Parade, 6 p.m. Dec. 7, The parade will start at Woodrow Wilson Drive, proceed down N. Patterson St. and end in Downtown Valdosta.
December First Saturday Cruise-In, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Sonny’s Bar-B-Q.
2019 Steeda Car Show and Toy Drive, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 7, Steeda Manufacturing.
Biscuits and Bumpers, 8 a.m. Dec. 7, Bojangles on Inner Perimeter Rd.
8:SUNDAY
Divorce & Dating Support Group. Support for all who are struggling in a relationship or have had a broken relationship. Dating know-how for all who are separated, divorced, widowed, or never married. Every Sunday at the South Georgia Regional Library. Newcomers always welcome. Free.
Positive Christian Singles Food ‘n’ Friends. Join us for supper or just tea and talk! Arrive anytime from 6pm until 7:30pm. All ages welcome. Dutch treat. Ask hostess or cashier where we are sitting. This is a wonderful way to meet singles and build lasting friendships! For more info, call 229-242-3797.
Down Dog for Animals, Dec. 8 2:30 p.m., Hang Out Yoga, 353 Northside Drive, $15, This activity will benefit the USA rescue team.
9:MONDAY
Valdosta Board of Education’s Chair/Vice Chair Committee meeting, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 9, Superintendent’s Office, 1204 Williams St.
VLPRA Christmas Symphony, 7 p.m. Dec. 9, Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority Senior Center.
Valdosta Al-Anon meetings, 12 Noon, Mondays; 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, First Christian Church, 1905 N. Patterson st. (Corner of Alden Ave. and Patterson St. Enter through the back door). Al-Anon is for families and friends of Alcoholics who have been affected by the disease of Alcoholism. For more details, call Cindy at (229) 794-9405 or Martha at (229) 247-0764.
Zumba with Jessica. Join Jessica for a fun and sweat filled Zumba class every Monday and Wednesday at Sculpt 24, 3259 Inner Perimeter Road. Zumba is Latin-inspired and has different forms of dancing from Bachata, Merengue, Salsa and many other world rhythms. 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Trivia Rama at Bleu Pub. Join us for pop culture trivia on the big screen. Win bar cash and a prize for best team name. Two rounds. Drink specials all night. Starts at 8 p.m.
10:TUESDAY
Valdosta Board of Education meeting, 7 p.m. Dec. 10, Superintendent’s Office, 1204 Williams St.
Story Time (ages 0 to 2) at South Georgia Regional Library. 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Story Time (ages 4 and up) at South Georgia Regional Library. 4:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Pie Baking Class, 10 a.m. Dec. 10, Turner Center for the Arts, Call (229) 247-2787 to sign up and reserve your space.
UPCOMING
NARFE Chapter 1044 meeting, 12:30 p.m. Dec 12, Southern Eggs (formerly The Egg and I), 2953A N. Ashley St.
Southern Georgia Regional Executive Committee meeting, 10 a.m. Dec. 12, SGRC Office, 1725 S. Ga. Parkway West, Waycross, The meeting is open to the public.
Southern Georgia Regional Commission Council meeting, 11 a.m. Dec. 12, SGRC Office, 1725 S. Ga. Parkway West, Waycross, The meeting is open to the public.
Girl’s Night Out, 5 p.m.-8 p.m., DEC. 12, Downtown Valdosta, Downtown stores will be open late for shopping, refreshments and fun.
Hahira Christmas Parade, 5 p.m. Dec. 13, This year’s theme is “Downtown Christmas.”
Car Show & Bass Competition, 9 a.m. 5 p.m. Dec. 14, Piggly Wiggly, 1105 Madison Hwy., Valdosta. All styles of vehicle’s welcome. Santa Claus will be there! Entry fee: $20. Sponsored by Come as You are Ministries, Inc. Proceeds to help those less fortunate during the Christmas holiday. For more details, contact: Stoney Gaskins (229) 412-9290; or Wally Moore: (229) 269-8334.
VLPRA’s Ugly Christmas Sweater 5K, check-in 7 a.m. Dec. 14, 3795 Guest Rd.
First Presbyterian Church Valdosta at Georgia Beer Company for Pub Theology, 2 p.m. Dec. 14 “Different brews and different views”.
Book signing by Twanna Monlyn, 3-5 p.m. Jan. 11, South Georgia Regional Library, Community Hall # 2 & 3. Book: To Have Your Children Taken, A Mother’s Worst Nightmare!
