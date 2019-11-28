To submit events, add dates on our online calendar at valdostadailytimes.com, or send it to vdt.calendar@gaflnews.com.
28:THURSDAY
The community is invited to attend A Day of Caring, Sharing and Giving, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, St. John AME Church, 800 W. Magnolia St. A Thanksgiving dinner will be served with turkey, dressing and all the trimmings. In addition, free clothing of all sizes will be available with haircuts and shaves provided, organizers said. Free transportation will be provided. More information: Contact Grand Master Eddie L. Koonce, (229) 740-1916; or Deputy Grand Master Johnny Robinson, (229) 375-2174. Sponsored by St. John AME Church, Sons of Solomon Lodge #151 and Electa Chapter #323.
29:FRIDAY
Custard Pie live at Moonrakers, 1903 Baytree Pl in Remerton. 10:30 p.m. - 1:30 a.m.
Wild Adventures Theme Park’s Days of Thanks offers free single-day admission tickets to first responders, teachers and military Nov. 29 through Dec. 1. Show proof of employment at the gate. Tickets are available for up to four immediate family members.
30:SATURDAY
St. Andrew’s Day, 12 p.m. Nov. 30, Georgia Beer Co., 109 S. Briggs St., St. Andrew’s Day is a celebration of Scottish food, music, and of course, beer!
Brunch & Browse, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 30, $20 gets you a swag bag, a complimentary mimosa, brunch bites in each stop & exclusive discounts and passes for that day!
Saturday Dance at the Nashville VFW, DJ 6:30 - 8 p.m. plus band breaks with requests. Live band plays country plus favorites 8 p.m. - 1 a.m.
1:SUNDAY
Divorce & Dating Support Group. Support for all who are struggling in a relationship or have had a broken relationship. Dating know-how for all who are separated, divorced, widowed, or never married. Every Sunday at the South Georgia Regional Library. Newcomers always welcome. Free.
Positive Christian Singles Food ‘n’ Friends. Join us for supper or just tea and talk! Arrive anytime from 6pm until 7:30pm. All ages welcome. Dutch treat. Ask hostess or cashier where we are sitting. This is a wonderful way to meet singles and build lasting friendships! For more info, call 229-242-3797.
2:MONDAY
Valdosta Al-Anon meetings, 12 Noon, Mondays; 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, First Christian Church, 1905 N. Patterson st. (Corner of Alden Ave. and Patterson St. Enter through the back door). Al-Anon is for families and friends of Alcoholics who have been affected by the disease of Alcoholism. For more details, call Cindy at (229) 794-9405 or Martha at (229) 247-0764.
Zumba with Jessica. Join Jessica for a fun and sweat filled Zumba class every Monday and Wednesday at Sculpt 24, 3259 Inner Perimeter Road. Zumba is Latin-inspired and has different forms of dancing from Bachata, Merengue, Salsa and many other world rhythms. 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Trivia Rama at Bleu Pub. Join us for pop culture trivia on the big screen. Win bar cash and a prize for best team name. Two rounds. Drink specials all night. Starts at 8 p.m.
3:TUESDAY
Story Time (ages 0 to 2) at South Georgia Regional Library. 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Story Time (ages 4 and up) at South Georgia Regional Library. 4:00 to 5:00 p.m.
UPCOMING
A Crescent Christmas “A holiday Flower Show & Christmas Open House, 2 - 4 p.m. Dec. 6; 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Dec. 7; 1-4 p.m. Dec. 8, The Crescent, 904 N. Patterson St. Free and open to the public.
The Farmers Market in Downtown Hahira Saturdays, through December 21. Be sure to check out “Hahira Happenings” on Facebook each week for posts on the awesome vendors that will be joining us and more. If you are interested in participating, download our Fall Farmers Market application at www.hahiraga.gov/events or contact the Main Street Office at 229-794-2330 or by email at edavenport@hahiraga.gov.
Cookies with Claus, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5, VLPRA’s Main Office, 1901 North Forrest Street, $2 per person which include one cookie and one ornament per participant.
City Tree Lighting Celebration, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 6, Downtown Valdosta.
Greater Valdosta Community Christmas Parade, Saturday, Dec. 7, 6 p.m. The parade will travel from Woodrow Wilson Drive and head south on North Patterson Street, ending downtown. The theme is ‘Christmas on Main Street.’ Floats with lights were encouraged to enter this year’s parade. Call (229) 259-3577 or email rthrasher@valdostacity.com for more information.
South Georgia March for Babies, Registration, 7 a.m.; March, 8 a.m., Dec. 7, Valdosta Middle School Track, 110 Burton Ave. Balloon release at 9:30 a.m. Hosted by Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. For more details visit, www.marchforbabies.org/event/southgeorgia
Greater Valdosta Community Christmas Parade, 6 p.m. Dec. 7, The parade will start at Woodrow Wilson Drive and proceed south down N. Patterson Street and end in Downtown Valdosta, If you have any questions please contact us at 229-259-3577 or rthrasher@valdostacity.com!
VLPRA Christmas Symphony, 7 p.m. Dec. 9, Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority Senior Center.
Hahira Christmas Parade, 5 p.m. Dec. 13, This year’s theme is “Downtown Christmas.”
