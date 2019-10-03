To submit entries to the Valdosta Daily Times calendar, submit dates on our online calendar at valdostadailytimes.com, or send it to vdt.calendar@gaflnews.com.
3:THURSDAY
Lowndes County Board of Assessors meeting, 9 a.m. Oct. 3, first floor of the Lowndes County Governmental Building, 302 N. Patterson St.
Annual Open House at Plastic Surgery Associates of Valdosat, PC. 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Please join us for Cocktails, hor d’oeuvres, special savings, and our biggest giveaway of the year. The first 75 people will receive a special goody bag with a t shirt, products, and much more.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe is hosting a fundraiser for the animals of BARC Humane Society. On Thursday, October 3rd from 5 to 9 pm, they will donate 12% of their sales to BARC. So, please try some great food and smoothies there in support of the animals.
4:FRIDAY
Valdosta Board of Education’s Facilities Committee meeting, 12:30 p.m. Oct., Superintendent’s Office, 1204 Williams St.
Cut Throat Freak Show and Mama Stone at Ashley Street Station, 607 Baytree Rd, Ste A. 9 p.m.
5:SATURDAY
Walking Paws for a Cause 5K at Freedom Park. Walk-Wag-Run 5k to raise awareness for link between domestic violence and animal abuse. Tickets are available at www.valdostahaven.org.
Roman & The Prey at Ashley Street Station, 607 Baytree Rd, Ste A at 10 p.m.
The Valdosta Police Department is holding an open testing session for anyone interested in becoming a police officer with our agency. If you meet the requirements below, bring your identification and $15 cash (for scoring fee) to the City Hall Annex Building, located at 300 N. Lee Street, Valdosta, Ga., on October 5, 2019 at 9:00 a.m, with doors opening at 8:30 a.m. This test will be for the Police Academy starting April 2020.
6:SUNDAY
Packaging and distribution of food and other other life-changing aid to people in developing nations, 2 p.m. Oct. 6, First Presbyterian Church, fellowship hall with entrance on Magnolia St., Valdosta downtown.
Divorce & Dating Support Group. Support for all who are struggling in a relationship or have had a broken relationship. Dating know-how for all who are separated, divorced, widowed, or never married. Every Sunday at the South Georgia Regional Library. Newcomers always welcome. Free.
Positive Christian Singles Food ‘n’ Friends. Join us for supper or just tea and talk! Arrive anytime from 6pm until 7:30pm. All ages welcome. Dutch treat. Ask hostess or cashier where we are sitting. This is a wonderful way to meet singles and build lasting friendships! For more info, call 229-242-3797.
7:MONDAY
Zumba with Jessica. Join Jessica for a fun and sweat filled Zumba class every Monday and Wednesday at Sculpt 24, 3259 Inner Perimeter Road. Zumba is Latin-inspired and has different forms of dancing from Bachata, Merengue, Salsa and many other world rhythms. 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Come for trivia on the big screen at Bleu Pub in Downtown Valdosta. The theme changes every week (check out our Facebook page). You’ll be competing for bar cash to be used at Bleu Pub. There will be $1 PBR draft and special shots every week. You can play one round or both rounds. There is also a prize for best team name.
8:TUESDAY
Story Time (ages 0 to 2) at South Georgia Regional Library. 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Story Time (ages 4 and up) at South Georgia Regional Library. 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
UPCOMING
Southern Georgia Workforce Development Board and Youth Committee meeting, 11 a.m. Oct. 9, Southern Georgia Regional Commission, 1725 South Georgia Parkway West, Waycross.
Mary Kay Foundation holds Fourth Annual V-Team MK5K and one mile fun run/walk 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, Valdosta Middle School Track and McKey Park. Theme: “Pink Out in the Park.” The MK5K purpose is to eliminate cancers affecting women and to end domestic violence. Anyone can participate. Registration will be 9-9:45 a.m. and the MK5K will begin 10 a.m. There will be refreshments, pictures and awards. T-shirts will be available for purchase. Adult: $13; Youth $10. For more details, contact Joyce Robinson at (229) 253-8888 or to make a donation/register, visit: support.marykayfoundation.org/goto/vteam.
South Georgia Regional Library Foundation meeting 1 p.m. Oct. 15 Willis L. Miller Library at 2906 Julia Dr.
