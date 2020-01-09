To submit events, add dates on our online calendar at valdostadailytimes.com, or send it to vdt.calendar@gaflnews.com.
9:THURSDAY
Rohna, Mama Stone and Soul Machine will perform at Lucky’s Moonrakers, doors open 8 p.m. and music starts at 10 p.m. Jan. 9, 1903 Baytree Place, $5 at the door, 18+
City Council Meeting, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 9, Second floor of City Hall.
10:FRIDAY
Legal Aid, 11 a.m. Jan. 10, Miller Lakeland Library, Lakeland, The purpose is to help connect people to appropriate pro bono legal services.
11:SATURDAY
Join First Presbyterian Church Valdosta downtown this Saturday, January 11th, at Georgia Brew Company for Pub Theology for a round table discussion beginning at 2 p.m. This event is organized for “different brews and different views.” All are welcome to join the group.
Saturday Dance at the Nashville VFW, DJ 6:30 - 8 p.m. plus band breaks with requests. Live band plays country plus favorites 8 p.m. - 1 a.m.
Dirty Bird and the Flu, 10 p.m. Jan. 11, Lucky’s Moonrakers, 1903 Baytree Place.
Live Music with Joe Smothers, 7 p.m. Jan. 11, The Bleu Cafe
Second Saturday Cruise-In, 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Jan. 11, Steak N Shake Parking Lot.
South GA Classic Battle for the Belt, 8:30 a.m. Jan. 11, Old Valdosta High School Gym, 3101 N. Forrest St. Admission is $7 for families, Adults are $5 and children are $3.
12:SUNDAY
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. holds Founder’s Day Celebration, 3 p.m. Jan. 12, Calvary Christian Center, 608 S. Court St., Quitman. Speaker: Chrislyn Turner, 2nd National Vice President. Dinner will be served following the service. The public is invited to attend.
Divorce & Dating Support Group. Support for all who are struggling in a relationship or have had a broken relationship. Dating know-how for all who are separated, divorced, widowed, or never married. Every Sunday at the South Georgia Regional Library. Newcomers always welcome. Free.
Positive Christian Singles Food ‘n’ Friends. Join us for supper or just tea and talk! Arrive anytime from 6pm until 7:30pm. All ages welcome. Dutch treat. Ask hostess or cashier where we are sitting. This is a wonderful way to meet singles and build lasting friendships! For more info, call 229-242-3797.
13:MONDAY
Valdosta Al-Anon meetings, 12 Noon, Mondays; 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, First Christian Church, 1905 N. Patterson st. (Corner of Alden Ave. and Patterson St. Enter through the back door). Al-Anon is for families and friends of Alcoholics who have been affected by the disease of Alcoholism. For more details, call Cindy at (229) 794-9405 or Martha at (229) 247-0764.
The Lowndes Board of Education Meeting, 6 p.m. Jan. 12, Lowndes County BOE, 1592 Norman Drive.
14:TUESDAY
Valdosta Board of Education meeting, 7 p.m. Jan. 14, Superintendent’s Office, 1204 Williams St.
Valdosta Al-Anon meetings, 12 Noon Monday; 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, First Christian Church, 1905 N. Patterson St. (corner of Alden Ave. and Patterson St.). Enter through the back door. Al-Anon is for families and friends of alcoholics who have been affected by the disease of alcoholism. Group members share their experience, strength and hope. For further information call Cindy at 794-9405 or Martha at 247-0764.
Valdosta Al-Ateen meeting, 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday, First Christian Church, 1906 N. Patterson St. (corner of Alden Ave. and Patterson St.). Enter through the back door. Al-Ateen is for ages 8 to 18 who have been affected by the disease of alcoholism. Group members share their experience, strength and hope. For further information call Cindy at 794-9405 or Martha at 247-0764.
Story Time (ages 0 to 2) at South Georgia Regional Library. 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Story Time (ages 4 and up) at South Georgia Regional Library. 4:00 to 5:00 p.m.
The Valdosta Board of Education Meeting, 7 p.m. Jan. 14, Superintendent’s Office, 1204 Williams St.
UPCOMING
35th Observance MLK 2020, 3 p.m. Jan. 19, St. Paul AME Church, 419 S. Ashley St.; 11 a.m. Jan. 20, Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St.
East Brooks Volunteer Fire Department Board of Directors meeting, 7 p.m. Jan. 20, fire station on Cates Rd.
South Georgia Regional Library Board meeting, 1 p.m. Jan. 21, Willis L. Miller Library, 2906 Julia Dr.
Valdosta Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meeting 12 p.m. Jan. 21, at the Valdosta Housing Authority Central Office, located at 610 E. Ann St.
Southern Georgia Workforce Development Board and Youth Committee meeting, 11 a.m. Jan. 22, Southern Georgia Regional, 1725 Georgia Parkway West, Waycross. The meeting is open to the public.
East Brooks Volunteer Fire Department General Membership meeting, 7 p.m. Jan. 27, fire station on Cates Rd.
