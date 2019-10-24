To submit events, add dates on our online calendar at valdostadailytimes.com, or send it to vdt.calendar@gaflnews.com
24:THURSDAY
South Georgia Partnership to End Homelessness is now accepting donations for its 11th Annual Have a Heart for the Homeless. The event will be held from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Nov. 9, 2019 at Olympic Park, located at 402 S. Patterson St. Donations needed include: Winter clothing items: Jackets, socks, hats, sweaters, sweat shirts, blankets, scarves, ponchos, gloves, etc. Personal Hygiene items include: Wipes, lip balm, tissue packs, deodorant, toothpaste/toothbrush, soap/shampoo, lotion, etc. Other essential items include: Tents, sleeping bags bottled water, flashlights w/batteries, blankets, etc.Children clothing times are also accepted. The event will benefit the homeless and low-income families and individuals. Please donate by Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. For more information and drop-off location, contact Diann Metts, SGPEH; (229) 293-7301.
Trunk or Treat, Southern OB/GYN, October 24th, 5:30-7:30; Donations of candy accepted; If you would like, please donate a bag of candy to our Front Desk Receptionists.
VMS Players present Rumpelstiltskin, The True Hero, 7 p.m. Oct. 24, VHS Performing Arts Center
25:FRIDAY
Friends of the Library will hold its Ye Olde Book and Collectibles Sale, Friday, Oct. 25 from 3-5 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 26 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 27 from 2-4 p.m.; Community Room #3, Willis L. Miller Library, 2906 Julia Drive. There will be vintage books from the 1800s and upward, signed books from current and local authors and more. All proceeds benefit the South Georgia Regional Libraries.
40th Annual Mooooody Haunted House, 5 p.m.-10 p.m., Oct. 25-31, North of Moody AFB on Bemiss Rd.
Terror in the Wild runs Friday & Saturday nights, September 20 - October 26, 2019, beginning at dusk. This event is included FREE with your park admission ticket or Season Pass. This event is not recommended for children 12 and under. Costumes, masks and face paint are prohibited.
Second Annual WWALS Boomerang Paddle Race, 11 AM, Saturday, October 26, 2019, at State Line Boat Ramp on the Withlacoochee River, on Madison Highway south of Valdosta. You can bid in the silent auction on a nice fishing pole from Fishing Tackle Outlet, or some training from SBMS Crossfit, among many other items. NWXpeditions and VSU CORE will have free boat rental.
The Brown Goose, Oct. 25, 10 p.m., Ashley Street Station, 607 Baytree Road.
Partner & Friends Yoga, 6 p.m. Oct. 25, Hang Out Yoga, $25 for both people, must book in advance.
26:SATURDAY
Harvest Festival Celebration, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Oct. 26, Bethel CME Church, 702 Johnson Rd. There will be activities, goody bags, health awareness tips, clothes closet, food, prizes, games, drawings and more!
Valdosta Symphony Orchestra performs Mozart’s “Magic Flute Overture,” K. 620, Barber’s violin concerto, Op. 14, with Elena Urioste on violin and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Whitehead Auditorium, Valdosta State University Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. More information: Call VSU College of the Arts Outreach, (229) 333-2150; or visitwww.valdostasymphony.org.
Amarillis Garden Club holds Plant Swap & Sale, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Oct. 26, The Crescent front law, 904 N. Patterson St. Open to the public.
Reed Bingham Fall Frolic, Oct. 26, 542 Reed Bingham Road, Adel, Ga.; Carnival 4-7 p.m.; Hayrides 4-9 p.m. Pumpkin Carving 4:30 p.m.; Costume Contest 5 p.m.; Movie Night 7:30 p.m. There is a $5 parking fee to enter the park. Hay rides are $3; tickets for carnival games are 4 for $1. Pumpkin carving is free, movie night is free.
Saturday Dance at the Nashville VFW, DJ 6:30 - 8 p.m. plus band breaks with requests. Live band plays country plus favorites 8 p.m. - 1 a.m. Prizes for best costumes.
VSO: Spark of Genius, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 26., Whitehead Auditorium, valdostasymphony.org, 229.333.2150.
Trunk N Treat 2019 Cruise-In, 6 p.m. Oct. 26, Winnersville Fitness, 1711 Norman Drive.
27:SUNDAY
Divorce & Dating Support Group. Support for all who are struggling in a relationship or have had a broken relationship. Dating know-how for all who are separated, divorced, widowed, or never married. Every Sunday at the South Georgia Regional Library. Newcomers always welcome. Free.
Positive Christian Singles Food ‘n’ Friends. Join us for supper or just tea and talk! Arrive anytime from 6pm until 7:30pm. All ages welcome. Dutch treat. Ask hostess or cashier where we are sitting. This is a wonderful way to meet singles and build lasting friendships! For more info, call 229-242-3797.
Fall Festival, 1:30 p.m. Oct. 27, Fifth Day Farm, 5732 Clyattville-Nankin Rd.
28:MONDAY
Zumba with Jessica. Join Jessica for a fun and sweat filled Zumba class every Monday and Wednesday at Sculpt 24, 3259 Inner Perimeter Road. Zumba is Latin-inspired and has different forms of dancing from Bachata, Merengue, Salsa and many other world rhythms. 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
29:TUESDAY
Valdosta Board of Education meeting, 7 p.m. Oct. 22, W.G. Nunn Elementary School, 1610 Lakeland Ave.
Story Time (ages 0 to 2) at South Georgia Regional Library. 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Story Time (ages 4 and up) at South Georgia Regional Library. 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
City of Valdosta will host a city-wide Blood Drive, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Oct. 29, City Hall Annex, 300 N Lee St., Annex - Multipurpose Room.
30:Wednesday
Horror Movie Trivia, 7 p.m. Oct. 30, Mellow Mushroom, 1526 Baytree Road.
UPCOMING
36th Annual South Georgia Classic Car Club Open Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show Show, Nov. 2. 1106 N. St. Augustine Road, Valdosta, GA. RAIN or SHINE, Music, Vendors, Food & Drink available. An OPEN SHOW with 11 classes. 8 Best of Shows for most classes & 2 Overall Best of Show in most classes. Club Participation Winner $100 (10 member minimum). REGISTRATION 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. Judging begins at 11 a.m. Awards at around 2 p.m. Pre-registration $20. Day of show $25. Dash Plaque to first 75 entered. For more info or to register online go to www.premiumcarshows.com
Amanda Fish Band, Nov. 2 10 p.m., Ashley Street Station, 607 Baytree Road.
Smash Ultimate Tournament, 4 p.m. Nov. 2, VR UP Arcade Valdosta, 2910 B. N. Ashley St., $10 cash only entry, $4 spectator fee.
Harvest Bazaar for Missions, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Nov. 2, First United Methodist Church, 109 West Valley Street, Downtown. There will be Gifts, baked goods, art, home-made items, Home decor, furniture, plants, frozen casseroles and more. Lunch served from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Moody Air Force Base Thunder Over South Georgia, Nov. 2-3, Base gates open to the public at 8:30 a.m. And show gates open at 9 a.m.This event is free and open to the public.
Downtown Valdosta Christmas Open House, 1:30 p.m. Nov. 3, Valdosta Main Street.
Theba Sirmans, owner of T Rose Production, hosts A Touch of Class Southern Ball. Nov. 5; Doors open 5 p.m. Meet and Greet will be 6-6:30 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres will be served. Show begins 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker: 2019 Miss Georgia Victoria Hill. She will be performing opera selections. Also featuring: Karla Sands of WALB-TV, musician Melvin Morrison, Live 5 Band, Special Formula Band. Funding benefits the South Georgia Medical Center Partnership Cancer Fund. Attire: Black tie.Advanced tickets: $25, door tickets: $30. Donations will be given in Minnie Martin’s name along with several others. Tickets may be purchased at: • Wayne Washington Salon, Park Ave; • Looking Good Men’s Wear, Ashley St.: Sams BBQ, Hill Ave.: V-Town Records: GQ Mens Wear, downtown Ashley St.: For more information, call (678) 973-8553.
7th Annual Fashion & Dinner Show, “VICTORIOUS”, 6 p.m. Nov. 9, Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 North Ashley St. Presented by Servants of God With Open Arms, Inc. Servants of God With Open Arms, Inc. is a 501c3 community-focused organization which provides support (financial, emotional and spiritual), services, and inspiration to community members and their families as they face the challenges and issues of terminal illness. In addition to providing support to families, the organization may also assist with care-giving. This is the organization’s main effort to generate funds to support its’ giving, and to raise awareness in the community. For ticket information or to make a donation, please call Wanda Denson at (229) 506-2444.
Second Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Cook-Off, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 12, VSU’s University Center Magnolia Room. VSU students, faculty, staff, alumni, retirees, and community friends are invited to compete for the title of VSU Chili Master. Contest registration: $20 per chili entered and limited to 20 competitors. The deadline to enter is 5 p.m. Nov. 5. Great Bowls of Fire Chili Cook-Off contestants will compete in three categories — VSU Chili Master, People’s Choice, and Best Healthy Chili. The Chili Master winner will earn a $100 prize, and the People’s Choice and Best Healthy Chili winners will each take home $50. Winners will also receive a gift basket and trophy. Admission to the Great Bowls of Fire Chili Cook-Off is $5 per person.
NARFE Chapter 1044 meeting, 12:30 p.m. Nov 14 at 12:30 at The Egg and I, 2953-A N. Ashley.
City Hosts Fall Electronics Recycling Event, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Nov. 16, Mathis Auditorium parking lot, located at 2300 N. Ashley St. Hosted by the city of Valdosta Public Works Department, in partnership with Keep Lowndes/Valdosta Beautiful (KLVB) and Atlanta Recycling Solutions. Items that will be accepted are cell phones, laptops, disk and floppy drives, test equipment, modems, circuit boards, typewriters, cables, computer accessories, video machines, stereos, video cassette recorders (VCRs), CB radios, scanners, speakers, camcorders, and cameras. Televisions will also be accepted; however, there is a $20 charge per television and a $10 charge per CRT monitor to cover the costs of dissembling for the recyclable parts.
