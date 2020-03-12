To submit events, add dates on our online calendar at valdostadailytimes.com, or send it to vdt.calendar@gaflnews.com.
12: THURSDAY
Aigen: One Man’s War Documentary Presentation, 1-2:30 p.m. March 12, VSU’s Learning in Retirement. Presentator: Joyce Aigen. This new documentary is about the experiences of military hero, George Aigen, through France and the liberation of Dachau concentration camp during WWII. You do not have to be an LIR member to attend. RSVP at 229-245-6484.
14: SATURDAY
Saturday Dance at the Nashville VFW, DJ 6:30 - 8 p.m. plus band breaks with requests. Live band plays country plus favorites 8 p.m. - 1 a.m.
Boggs Music Hall Concerts, 2:30-4 p.m. March 14, and 21, 104 W. Lawson St., Hahira, Rugh and Karen Boggs sing classic country, western and gospel music. Admission free. For more information, contact 794-2877.
Cal Altman Jr. Solo Acoustic Show, 7-10 p.m. March 14, the Bleu Pub.
St. Paddy’s Day, 1 p.m. March 14, Georgia Beer Company.
Azalea Festival, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 14-15, Drexel Park.
15: SUNDAY
Divorce & Dating Support Group. Support for all who are struggling in a relationship or have had a broken relationship. Dating know-how for all who are separated, divorced, widowed or never married. Every Sunday at the South Georgia Regional Library. Newcomers always welcome. Free.
16: MONDAY
Valdosta Housing Board of Commissioners meeting, 12 p.m. March 16, Valdosta Housing Authority Central Office, 610 E. Ann St.
Valdosta Al-Anon meetings, noon, Mondays; 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, First Christian Church, 1905 N. Patterson St. (corner of Alden Avenue and Patterson Street. Enter through the back door). Al-Anon is for families and friends of alcoholics who have been affected by the disease of alcoholism. For more details, call Cindy at (229) 794-9405 or Martha at (229) 247-0764.
Valdosta Al-Anon meetings, noon Monday; 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, First Christian Church, 1905 N. Patterson St. (corner of Alden Avenue and Patterson Street). Enter through the back door. Al-Anon is for families and friends of alcoholics who have been affected by the disease of alcoholism. Group members share their experience, strength and hope. For further information, call Cindy at 794-9405 or Martha at 247-0764.
Green Trivia, 8 p.m. March 16, Bleu Pub.
17: TUESDAY
South Georgia Regional Library Board meeting, 1 p.m. March 17, Willis L. Miller Library at 2906 Julia Drive.
Valdosta Lowndes County Development Authority monthly meeting, 5:30 p.m. March 17, Development Authority offices, 103 Roosevelt Drive.
Valdosta Al-Ateen meeting, 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday, First Christian Church, 1906 N. Patterson St. (corner of Alden Avenue and Patterson Street). Enter through the back door. Al-Ateen is for ages 8 to 18 who have been affected by the disease of alcoholism. Group members share their experience, strength and hope. For further information, call Cindy at 794-9405 or Martha at 247-0764.
Story Time (ages 0 to 2) at South Georgia Regional Library. 11:00 a.m. - noon.
Story Time (ages 4 and up) at South Georgia Regional Library. 4-5 p.m.
St. Patty’s Day, 9 p.m. March 17, Ashley Street Station, Live music by Dirty Bird and the Flu and Mama Stone.
UPCOMING
Southern Georgia Workforce Development Board and Youth Committee meeting, 11 a.m. March 18, Southern Georgia Regional Commission, 1725 South Georgia Parkway West, Waycross.
Cocktails and Connections, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. March 19, Georgia Beer Company.
Make & Take Rain Barrel Lunch and Learn, 12 p.m.-1 p.m. March 20, City Annex Multi-Purpose Room.
Alzheimer’s Day Support Group Meeting, 1-2 p.m. every Wednesday, My Friend’s House, 109 W. Moore St. For more details, call Darlene Myers at (229) 293-6145.
Annual Old Times Day, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. March 21, Dasher Museum, 3479 Old US 41, Dasher. The event is free to the public. Demonstrations will include weaving & spinning, corn shelling, corn grinding, rope making and games. Displays of classic cars, trailers and vehicles. The museum and log cabin will be open. A silent auction to benefit the museum will be available. Food, drinks, chips, cookies & grilled sausage / hotdogs available. The Society will accept donations & urge new members to join.
Beating Diabetes Educational Class, 5 p.m. March 26, Chancy Drugs, 2333 N. Ashley St. Topic: Recently Diagnosed? Introduction to Diabetes Course. Free. For more information, call 245-9922.
Southern Georgia Regional Commission Council meeting, 11 a.m. March 26, Valdosta City hall Annex, 300 N. Lee St.
Black Youth Heritage Expo, 10:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m. 12:45 p.m., 2 p.m. March 27, VHS Performing Arts, Center, 3101 N. Forrest St. Guided tours available. Students and youth groups re encouraged to submit exhibits. Teachers, families and friends are welcome. To schedule a guided tour or for more details, call (706) 743-3437, #3.
Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Program, 12 p.m. April 4, Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Park. Service Agencies/ Organizations that provide assistance and support to the community are encouraged to come out and set up Information Booths from 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. Speaker: Adrian Rivers. Music provided by the Azalea City Community Choir. The event is free and open to the public. A light lunch will be served. For more information, contact Dr. Beverley Blake at (229) 460-9019.
City of Lake Park Regular Meeting, 6 p.m. April 9, City Hall, 120 N. Essa St., Lake Park. This meeting will be held instead of the normal first Tuesday of the month due to a scheduling conflict.
Easter Egg Hunt, 12-2 p.m. April 11, Brooks County practice field behind the football stadium, Quitman. Sponsored by Love Joy Chapter #246 Order of the Eastern Star. There will be food, fun and fellowship.
Education Day, 4 p.m. April 19, Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 807 N. Washington St./Martin L. King Jr. Drive, Quitman. Bring your youth. Sponsored by Love Joy Chapter #246 Order of the Eastern Star.
An evening with Kimberla Lawson Roby, 5-7:30 p.m. May 9, Holiday Inn Conference Center, 1805 W. Hill Ave. Hear from a New York Times Bestselling author & professional speaker. Tickets: $40 for dinner and autographed book. For more information, contact Brenda Smith at (229) 561-3420; blsmith2@localnet.com; or Millicent Knight at (229) 244-6561 of yogibearm@att.net.
