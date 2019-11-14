To submit events, add dates on our online calendar at valdostadailytimes.com, or send it to vdt.calendar@gaflnews.com.
14: THURSDAY
NARFE Chapter 1044 meeting, 12:30 p.m. Nov 14 at 12:30 at The Egg and I, 2953-A N. Ashley.
Valdosta Al-Anon meetings, 12 Noon, Mondays; 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, First Christian Church, 1905 N. Patterson st. (Corner of Alden Ave. and Patterson St. Enter through the back door). Al-Anon is for families and friends of Alcoholics who have been affected by the disease of Alcoholism. For more details, call Cindy at (229) 794-9405 or Martha at (229) 247-0764.
Raisin’ Cane Holiday Open House, 3350 Newsome Rd. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Please join us for a holiday open house at Raisin’ Cane. We are extending our shopping hours for one day only where we will be sampling all of our most popular dishes just in time for Thanksgiving and Christmas. See our newly renovated store with 100’s of new gift and specialty food items. We will be doing give aways, including a $100 gift card. We look forward to seeing you!
Hang Out at the Salty Snapper, 1405 Gornto Rd., 6-7 p.m. Come yoga with us beneath the palms at the Salty Snapper! Enjoy drinks, delicious food, and community after!Registration is $20, includes an hour ground yoga class, a drink and appetizers after. A FREE month of classes at Hang Out Yoga will be given to one lucky participant at each event! Bring your mat if have one. First-time yogis welcome! Register online.
Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance presents Shakespeare’s “Othello,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Nov. 14-16; 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17; 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 18, 19, Sawyer Theatre, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. More information: Call (229) 333-5973 or visit www.valdosta.edu/comarts.
15: FRIDAY
Sip and Paint Your Pet, hosted by the Humane Society of Valdosta-Lowndes County, 1740 W. Gordon Street. With the purchase of a $50 ticket, you can send in a picture of your pet that you wish to paint! Our artist, Ashley Baker will sketch all animals in advance and teach you how to paint them in our class, with opportunities to purchase other artwork at the event! This is a great opportunity to see all of our adoptable cats and kittens in our building! Tickets are extremely limited, so be sure to grab yours fast!
16: SATURDAY
City Hosts Fall Electronics Recycling Event, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Nov. 16, Mathis Auditorium parking lot, located at 2300 N. Ashley St. Hosted by the city of Valdosta Public Works Department, in partnership with Keep Lowndes/Valdosta Beautiful (KLVB) and Atlanta Recycling Solutions. Items that will be accepted are cell phones, laptops, disk and floppy drives, test equipment, modems, circuit boards, typewriters, cables, computer accessories, video machines, stereos, video cassette recorders (VCRs), CB radios, scanners, speakers, camcorders, and cameras. Televisions will also be accepted; however, there is a $20 charge per television and a $10 charge per CRT monitor to cover the costs of dissembling for the recyclable parts.
God Cares Single Parent Support Group Inc. meeting, 1 p.m. Nov. 16, South Georgia Regional Library, community hall #2, 2906 Julia Dr. We are asking all single parents to attend this meeting. God Cares purpose is to assist, love, encourage and support all single parents.
Saturday Dance at the Nashville VFW, DJ 6:30 - 8 p.m. plus band breaks with requests. Live band plays country plus favorites 8 p.m. - 1 a.m.
The Farmers Market in Downtown Hahira Saturdays, until December 21. Be sure to check out “Hahira Happenings” on Facebook each week for posts on the awesome vendors that will be joining us and more. If you are interested in participating, download our Fall Farmers Market application at www.hahiraga.gov/events or contact the Main Street Office at 229-794-2330 or by email at edavenport@hahiraga.gov.
Bring Light into your paintings with Steven S. Walker. Take your paintings to the next level through this two-day workshop with artist/instructor Steven S. Walker. Participants will learn how to capture light and how to achieve captivating flows within their paintings while working from photographs. Gain a fundamental understanding of painting matericals, techniques and studio practices to make your painting process easier and more successful. This workshop is open to all levels. Each student will receive individual attention catered to his or her level. Nov. 16 and Nov. 17. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
15th annual Lake Dogs Rib Cook-Off, Lake Dogs, 118 Lakes Blvd., Lake Park. Teams will begin cooking on premises @ 8AM on Nov 16th. Judging will begin @ 1PM. Live Entertainment, Silent & Live Auctions. $30.00 entry fee per team. For more info call Donna @ Lake Dogs @ 229-632-5212. Raffling Off a Golf Cart... $20 a ticket or 7 for $100!!Proceeds to go to Hasan-Valdosta Shrine Club “For The Children”.
17: SUNDAY
Divorce & Dating Support Group. Support for all who are struggling in a relationship or have had a broken relationship. Dating know-how for all who are separated, divorced, widowed, or never married. Every Sunday at the South Georgia Regional Library. Newcomers always welcome. Free.
Positive Christian Singles Food ‘n’ Friends. Join us for supper or just tea and talk! Arrive anytime from 6pm until 7:30pm. All ages welcome. Dutch treat. Ask hostess or cashier where we are sitting. This is a wonderful way to meet singles and build lasting friendships! For more info, call 229-242-3797.
Praise and Worship Extravaganza, 6 - 9 p.m., Mathis Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St. Doors open at 5:00 pm with Extravaganza beginning at 6:00 pm. Message 1st Praise and Worship Extravaganza on Facebook or Instagram for tickets or pickup at A Cut of Cuts barbershop or Ace of Fades barbershop.
Come join PAWS (Pets Are Worth Saving) In partnership with The Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes county, USA Rescue Team, and BARC Humane Society for a mega adoption event on the front lawn at VSU from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. There will be adoptable dogs, puppies, cats, and kittens. Come learn about each organization with activities, foster information, and more!
Meet Anna and Olaf from Frozen at Titletown Toys at the Valdosta Mall. Anna and Olaf will be here from 2-6 p.m. to meet, greet and take pictures. There will be several items that will be given that day and lots of special sales.
18: MONDAY
Zumba with Jessica. Join Jessica for a fun and sweat filled Zumba class every Monday and Wednesday at Sculpt 24, 3259 Inner Perimeter Road. Zumba is Latin-inspired and has different forms of dancing from Bachata, Merengue, Salsa and many other world rhythms. 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Trivia Rama at Bleu Pub. Join us for pop culture trivia on the big screen. Win bar cash and a prize for best team name. Two rounds. Drink specials all night. Starts at 8 p.m.
19: TUESDAY
South Georgia Regional Library Board meeting 1 p.m. Nov. 19, Willis L. Miller Library at 2906 Julia Dr.
Story Time (ages 0 to 2) at South Georgia Regional Library. 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Story Time (ages 4 and up) at South Georgia Regional Library. 4:00 to 5:00 p.m.
UPCOMING
South Georgia March for Babies, Registration, 7 a.m.; March, 8 a.m., Dec. 7, Valdosta Middle School Track, 110 Burton Ave. Balloon release at 9:30 a.m. Hosted by Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. For more details visit, www.marchforbabies.org/event/southgeorgia
