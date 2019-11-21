To submit events, add dates on our online calendar at valdostadailytimes.com, or send it to vdt.calendar@gaflnews.com.
21:THURSDAY
Valdosta Al-Anon meetings, 12 Noon, Mondays; 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, First Christian Church, 1905 N. Patterson st. (Corner of Alden Ave. and Patterson St. Enter through the back door). Al-Anon is for families and friends of Alcoholics who have been affected by the disease of Alcoholism. For more details, call Cindy at (229) 794-9405 or Martha at (229) 247-0764.
Hang Out at the Salty Snapper, 1405 Gornto Rd., 6-7 p.m. Come yoga with us beneath the palms at the Salty Snapper! Enjoy drinks, delicious food, and community after!Registration is $20, includes an hour ground yoga class, a drink and appetizers after. A FREE month of classes at Hang Out Yoga will be given to one lucky participant at each event! Bring your mat if have one. First-time yogis welcome! Register online.
22:FRIDAY
World AIDS Day Health Forum and Luncheon, 12 p.m. Nov. 22, 101 N. Patterson St., Keynote speaker for the event will be Masonia Traylor, an HIV/AIDS Activist.
Couples’ Yoga Date Night, 6 p.m. Nov. 22, Hang Out Yoga, 353 Northside Dr., Cost is $25 per couple.
23:SATURDAY
Southside Recreation Center hosts Annual Community Harvest Day from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 23, 604 S. Oak St. Come enjoy a Traditional Thanksgiving dinner, fellowship with us along with other members of the community and enjoy live entertainment as we pause to “Give Thanks” for 2019. *To-go plates available after 2 p.m.
Saturday Dance at the Nashville VFW, DJ 6:30 - 8 p.m. plus band breaks with requests. Live band plays country plus favorites 8 p.m. - 1 a.m.
The Farmers Market in Downtown Hahira Saturdays, until December 21. Be sure to check out “Hahira Happenings” on Facebook each week for posts on the awesome vendors that will be joining us and more. If you are interested in participating, download our Fall Farmers Market application at www.hahiraga.gov/events or contact the Main Street Office at 229-794-2330 or by email at edavenport@hahiraga.gov.
Merry Marketplace, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 23, Rainwater Conference Center, 1 Meeting Pl., Valdosta. Tickets are available at Steels, Little Options, Only Options, T3 Outdoors, and City Market, as well as at the door; $6 for adults and $1 for children. (CASH ONLY)
Story Time in the Art Park, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Nov. 23, Turner Center Art Park, 605 N. Patterson St.
Rock Painting, 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Nov. 23, Turner Center Art Park, 605 N. Patterson St., supplies will be provided.
South Georgia Book Festival and Documentary Viewing, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with a reception from 4 p.m.-5 p.m., Nov. 23, Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson St.
24:SUNDAY
Divorce & Dating Support Group. Support for all who are struggling in a relationship or have had a broken relationship. Dating know-how for all who are separated, divorced, widowed, or never married. Every Sunday at the South Georgia Regional Library. Newcomers always welcome. Free.
Positive Christian Singles Food ‘n’ Friends. Join us for supper or just tea and talk! Arrive anytime from 6pm until 7:30pm. All ages welcome. Dutch treat. Ask hostess or cashier where we are sitting. This is a wonderful way to meet singles and build lasting friendships! For more info, call 229-242-3797.
Merry Marketplace, 12 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 24, Rainwater Conference Center, 1 Meeting Pl., Valdosta. Tickets are available at Steels, Little Options, Only Options, T3 Outdoors, and City Market, as well as at the door; $6 for adults and $1 for children. (CASH ONLY)
25:MONDAY
Zumba with Jessica. Join Jessica for a fun and sweat filled Zumba class every Monday and Wednesday at Sculpt 24, 3259 Inner Perimeter Road. Zumba is Latin-inspired and has different forms of dancing from Bachata, Merengue, Salsa and many other world rhythms. 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Trivia Rama at Bleu Pub. Join us for pop culture trivia on the big screen. Win bar cash and a prize for best team name. Two rounds. Drink specials all night. Starts at 8 p.m.
26:TUESDAY
Story Time (ages 0 to 2) at South Georgia Regional Library. 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Story Time (ages 4 and up) at South Georgia Regional Library. 4:00 to 5:00 p.m.
UPCOMING
St. Andrew’s Day, 12 p.m. Nov. 30, Georgia Beer Co., 109 S. Briggs St., St. Andrew’s Day is a celebration of Scottish food, music, and of course, beer!
Brunch & Browse, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 30, $20 gets you a swag bag, a complimentary mimosa, brunch bites in each stop & exclusive discounts and passes for that day!
Cookies with Claus, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5, VLPRA’s Main Office, 1901 North Forrest Street, $2 per person which include one cookie and one ornament per participant.
City Tree Lighting Celebration, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 6, Downtown Valdosta.
South Georgia March for Babies, Registration, 7 a.m.; March, 8 a.m., Dec. 7, Valdosta Middle School Track, 110 Burton Ave. Balloon release at 9:30 a.m. Hosted by Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. For more details visit, www.marchforbabies.org/event/southgeorgia
Greater Valdosta Community Christmas Parade, 6 p.m. Dec. 7, The parade will start at Woodrow Wilson Drive and proceed south down N. Patterson Street and end in Downtown Valdosta, If you have any questions please contact us at 229-259-3577 or rthrasher@valdostacity.com!
VLPRA Christmas Symphony, 7 p.m. Dec. 9, Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority Senior Center.
Hahira Christmas Parade, 5 p.m. Dec. 13, This year’s theme is “Downtown Christmas.”
